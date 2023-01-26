Ensurise, LLC Merges With the Operations of Abby Insurance Agency

FRANKLIN, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agency Ensurise, LLC today announced its acquisition of Abby Insurance Agency in Franklin, Virginia, effective December 16th, 2022.

Abby Insurance Agency (PRNewswire)

Founded in the early 1990s, Abby Insurance Agency is a well-regarded independent property & casualty insurance brokerage that has served the personal and commercial risk management needs of the southeastern Virginia community for more than 25 years.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Abby Insurance Agency as we build our presence in Virginia" said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise, LLC. "This transaction represents another milestone as we continue to broaden our footprint and capabilities."

Abby Insurance Agency will continue to operate from its Franklin, VA location.

About Ensurise, LLC

Ensurise, LLC is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with top quality insurance agencies in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The enterprise brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

Ensurise (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ensurise LLC