United Celebrates Historic First Graduating Class of Flight Academy Pilots

Inaugural class puts airline on path towards training about 5,000 new pilots at the flight school by 2030 with a goal of at least half being women or people of color

Investments in training and infrastructure pave the way for United to hire more than 2,500 pilots in 2023, with a goal to add at least 10,000 pilots by the end of this decade

United CEO Scott Kirby, United COO Toby Enqvist, and other special guests on hand at Phoenix Goodyear Airport to honor academy's very first graduates

Photos and BRoll may be found here

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United, the only major U.S. airline to own a flight school, is celebrating the graduation of United Aviate Academy's inaugural class of pilots, an important step towards training the next generation of talented, qualified, and motivated aviators. The inaugural graduating class includes 51 students – with nearly 80% being women or people of color – marking the next step towards the airline's goal to train about 5,000 new pilots at the school by 2030, with the added goal of at least half women or people of color.

The recruitment and hiring of pilots is a priority at United and the academy is an example of the long-term investments in infrastructure, training, and aircraft the airline has made in the past few years. Just last month, United purchased more widebodies than any U.S. airline in history and announced it's now the largest carrier across both the Pacific and Atlantic. To support that growth, United hired about 2,400 pilots in 2022 and plans to hire another 2,500 this year. United intends to add at least 10,000 pilots by the end of this decade.

United CEO Scott Kirby and United COO Toby Enqvist will honor the first class of graduates at a ceremony later this morning at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

"United is leading the industry in the training, recruitment and hiring of the next generation of talented commercial pilots and the progress we've made at United Aviate Academy after just one year is another example of an airline where good leads the way," said Kirby. "I'm so proud of this first class of graduates – they've taken an important first step in their career and they reflect our commitment to hiring people who exceed the highest professional and safety standards. I look forward to eventually welcoming them to our United team and I can't wait to see them flying our new United Next planes in the years to come."

United Aviate Academy graduates can continue to build flight time and leadership experience while continuing within the United Aviate pilot career development program's ecosystem. Some graduates will work as Certified Flight Instructors at the academy to continue accruing the 1,500 required flying hours – a common industry practice for aspiring pilots – while others will build experience at participating flight schools or universities, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Purdue University and Hampton University. The United Aviate program then encourages graduates to eventually fly for a United Express carrier, take on leadership roles at an Aviate participating Part 135 operator, or become a Fleet Technical Instructor at United to complete their training. Aviate participants can expect to become a United pilot within about six years of graduating from United Aviate Academy.

Captaining Your Career at United

United currently has more than 14,000 pilots, and Captains of United's Boeing 787s and 777s can earn more than $350,000 per year plus a rich package of benefits. In addition, United pilots receive one of the highest 401(k) matches in the nation – 16% of base pay.

While the airline continues to see strong interest in pilot roles from military and civilian backgrounds as well as from other carriers, for many people becoming a pilot seems not only out of reach financially, but completely unimaginable.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 5.6% of pilots are women and 6% are people of color. And training to achieve a commercial pilot's license in the U.S. can cost at least $100,000, with supplementary costs adding to the financial burden.

To help address financial barriers to entry, United and JPMorgan Chase & Co. established a scholarship fund in 2020 and are working with leading industry partners to award more than $5 million in scholarships for prospective academy students. In addition, Boeing has committed funding to expand the program this year. United also directly works with the following organizations to educate prospects about the benefits of becoming a pilot and to find candidates for scholarship opportunities:

Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals

Sisters of the Skies

Women in Aviation International

National Gay Pilots Association

The Latino Pilots Association

The Professional Asian Pilots Association

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)

As a result of these efforts, United Aviate Academy has received more than 22,000 applications, with nearly 70% of applicants being women or people of color.

United Aviate Academy

United Aviate Academy currently has more than 240 students, with nearly 75% women or people of color. In the flight school's first year of operations, collectively, the students have flown more than 2 million miles, achieved more than 250 aviation certificates, and completed more than 68,000 takeoffs and landings. The aspiring pilots also organized 174 "Pool Dunks" in the campus swimming pool, a new tradition that commemorates each time a student completes a solo flight for the first time.

The 340,000 square-foot facility at Phoenix Goodyear Airport includes world-class features such as:

Forty late-model Cirrus SR-20 series single-engine aircraft, which feature advanced safety characteristics

Seven FRASCA flight simulators

Nearly 50,000 square feet of office space

Multiple aircraft hangars

Dormitory rooms for student housing with ample room for expansion

Proximity to many auxiliary airfields in the Phoenix area

Favorable weather for year-round flight training

For more information on United Aviate Academy, please visit unitedaviate.com/academy or @unitedaviateacademy on Instagram.

United Next

Graduates of United Aviate Academy have a lot to look forward to. In December, United ordered more widebody aircraft than any U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history: 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase 100 more. Combined with already announced orders, the airline expects to take delivery of about 700 new aircraft by 2032, including an average of more than two every week in 2023 and three a week in 2024.

This historic purchase is the next chapter in the carrier's ambitious United Next plan and builds on United's strengths: the leading U.S. international gateways, a robust domestic network supporting the global fleet, a premium onboard experience and the most widebody aircraft among North American carriers.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Airlines