HASBRO SELECTS JUST PLAY AS MASTER TOY LICENSEE FOR FURREAL BRAND

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global toy company Just Play announced today a worldwide master toy licensing agreement with Hasbro, a global branded entertainment leader, for its FURREAL brand. Just Play's FurReal pets product line will launch globally in 2024 with a whole new collection of interactive pets.

FurReal logo (PRNewswire)

With authentic animatronic features that mimic the mannerisms and behaviors of both real animals and mythical creatures, the FurReal brand has led the interactive pets' category for over eighteen years, selling over 100 million pets in more than 75 countries. Millions of children worldwide have learned about animals and pet care while nurturing their beloved FurReal friends.

"We're excited to work with Just Play on another one of our beloved brands because of the confidence we have in the imaginative toy lines and rich experiences they've been able to create in this industry," said Jess Richardson, Vice President, Global Toys & Games, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "We know they'll do the same for FurReal with products that inspire new experiences for kids and their plush pets."

"FurReal is a brand that connects with children everywhere because of the magical interactions and emotional bond that Hasbro has brought to life in adorable pet plush. We're thrilled that Hasbro is passing the torch to us to continue this incredible legacy of innovation in pet and nurture play," said Sunny Lauridsen, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Licensing at Just Play.

ABOUT JUST PLAY, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and has risen to a top 10 toy company according to NPD for the past 5 years. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/JustPlay ).

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro iGaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

Just Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Just Play) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JUST PLAY