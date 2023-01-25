Georgia College & State University online graduate programs rate highly in U.S. News & World Report rankings

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The graduate programs offered by Georgia College & State University (GCSU) to meet critical workforce needs in nursing, logistics and other high-demand fields were recognized this week as "Best Online Programs" in rankings by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR).

Georgia College & State University logo (PRNewswire)

GCSU online graduate programs in nursing earned the highest mark among all Georgia universities and ranked 24th nationwide. USNWR recognized the university's Family Nurse Practitioner program as the #13 program in the country, and the only program in Georgia to appear on the list for that specialty.

"We are delighted at the further validation of our efforts to provide the highest quality graduate education to help prepare our students for careers in high demand fields," President Cathy Cox said. "Our dedicated faculty continue to find innovative ways of delivering the quality education we are known for in an online environment."

Georgia College's online master's degree in business programs (non-MBA) are the second most-highly rated online business programs in Georgia and ranked 75th overall. That includes Georgia College's Master of Logistics and Supply Chain Management and its Master of Management Information Systems (MIS). The Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Georgia College also ranked among the best in the country.

Notable online graduate education programs including Educational Leadership, Teacher Leadership and Master of Arts in Teaching at GCSU made significant strides rising 39 spots over 2022's ranking.

USNWR also recognized Georgia College's online criminal justice program among the best in the country.

Applications for admission to graduate programs during Summer or Fall Semester 2023 at Georgia College are open now at https://www.gcsu.edu/graduate/online-graduate-applications.

U.S. News & World Report is a multi-platform publisher of news and information, which includes www.usnews.com as well as the digital-only U.S. News Weekly magazine. U.S. News publishes annual print and e-book versions of its authoritative rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools and Best Hospitals.

For more information on Georgia College's online graduate programs, visit gcsu.edu/graduate.

For additional information and scheduling interviews, please call:

478-445-8668 / 478-508-2599. Or email: cindy.odonnell@gcsu.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Georgia College & State University