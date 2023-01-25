Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2023

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its innovative Purion™ platform of ion implanters at SEMICON Korea 2023. The event is being held February 1-3, at the COEX Center in Seoul, Korea. Axcelis will be located at Booth #D704. Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages. This includes:

Purion H™ Series - Including the Purion Dragon, Purion H5 and Purion H200 with solutions designed to provide a comprehensive solution for all high current implant applications.

Purion XE™ Series - The industry leading high energy implant platform, including the new Purion XEmax featuring patented Boost Technology™ and 15MeV capability designed for the most advanced image sensor applications.

Purion Power Series™ - Featuring innovative solutions for processing across the full power device application space and ability to handle all wafer types including silicon, silicon carbide (SiC) and thin.

AAOC (Axcelis Asia Operation Center) – The Company's new clean manufacturing facility in South Korea , opened in 2021, designed to drive customer satisfaction for both Korean Asia Pacific customers.

President and CEO Mary Puma, commented, "We're excited to be a part of this event, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region. Korea has long been a key region for Axcelis, and we look forward to the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Korean chipmakers utilizing our in-country manufacturing capability and local supply chain to support this very important and growing market."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

