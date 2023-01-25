AnswerNet Expands Traditional Answering Service to Include Text Support

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerNet today launched AnswerMyTexts, the first true business text answering service solution. AnswerMyTexts lets business owners handle texts on their business phone number, or have those texts handled by AnswerNet agents. The goal of AnswerMyTexts is to allow businesses to use their answering service for non-voice channels for the first time, and to encourage all businesses to text-enable their business phone lines.

AnswerMyTexts is the 1st text answering provider with on-demand, agents who can respond to texts when business cannot.

AnswerMyTexts, allows the business owner to manage their own texts and leverage support in three ways:

Scheduled Answering allows clients to have an easy-scheduling function to set times when agents will answer texts on the business phone number. On-Demand Answering makes agents available anytime – without notice – to handle business texts (such as when the business person has to step away for a meeting or lunch). Overflow Answering enables available agents to respond to any text that goes unanswered for a certain amount of time.

As part of this new service, AnswerMyTexts has created an easy-to-use system to text-enable any landline number in minutes. If a business does not have an existing number, AnswerNet will provide a new one.

"The use of texting-to-business numbers has been slowed because there has been no solution that allows the business to handle its own texts, or to have a third party handle them when the business is unavailable", said Gary Pudles, CEO of AnswerNet. "With the AnswerMyTexts service, AnswerNet is leading the revolution in helping businesses move seamlessly into text communications."

Today, statistics show that 9 out of 10 consumers prefer communication with companies via text, which leads to a better customer experience and a higher perceived customer satisfaction.

About AnswerNet

Headquartered in Willow Grove, PA, AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO call center services. Founded in 1998, the company has over 30 sites with 2,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada. Specialty divisions include Agriculture, Nonprofit, Education, Appointment Setting, Energy, and Third-Party Verification.

