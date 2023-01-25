ADS Foundation Donates $3 Million to Nationwide Children's Hospital to Support Professional Development in Pediatric Behavioral Health

Innovative Funding to Support Talent Pipeline for Much-Needed Behavioral Health Professionals

HILLIARD and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Children's Hospital and Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries and the largest plastic recycler in North America, today announced a gift of $3 million from the ADS Foundation to create the Advanced Drainage Systems Behavioral Health Professional Development Fund. This funding will provide scholarships and educational opportunities for Nationwide Children's employees who want to grow their career in behavioral health.

"Children's hospitals across the country are experiencing a shortage of pediatric behavioral health providers of all types," said David Axelson, MD, chief of the Department of Psychiatry and Big Lots Behavioral Health Services at Nationwide Children's. "We need behavioral health professionals throughout the continuum of care at Nationwide Children's Hospital. This means we must support the education and professional development of different disciplines, such as psychiatric nurses, therapists and mental health specialists, not just psychiatrists or psychologists. Everyone has a role to play in helping address the mental health challenges in our community."

The fund will provide scholarships for current employees who want to pursue an advanced degree or continuing education opportunities. To promote the next generation of behavioral health professionals, the fund will also expand existing internship programs, support undergraduate internship opportunities and help those seeking a graduate degree in a behavioral health-related field.

"Addressing mental health in our community is among the top priorities for Nationwide Children's Hospital, including the development of behavioral health professionals who can serve and help in our own community, and we're happy to follow their lead and support them with this new investment," said Kevin Talley, president of the ADS Foundation. "We also understand that the impact of this fund will be felt across the country as more behavioral health professionals are brought into the field to help advance quality of life for children. The ADS Foundation has a vision to lead the way for organizations and communities in preserving clean water, promoting recycling and advancing quality of life, and we believe this is one important way we can do that in ADS' own backyard with an impact nationwide."

Behavioral Health Services at Nationwide Children's Hospital offer a comprehensive approach to support the behavioral, psychiatric and psychological needs of children, adolescents and their families. Care is provided by an interprofessional team — which may include a psychiatrist, physician assistant, psychiatric nurse practitioner, nurse, psychologist, social worker, marriage and family therapist, or clinical counselor — to determine the best treatment options for each patient and their family.

"There simply aren't enough behavioral health professionals in the country," said Steve Testa, president of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation. "We have an opportunity to lead with innovative strategies to develop the best talent. Then, we need to support them once they're here. The amazing generosity of ADS Foundation will help us do that, and we are all grateful."

Watch a video detailing the importance and need for the gift here.

Watch a video on the vision and impact of the gift here.

About Nationwide Children's Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 list of "Best Children's Hospitals," Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of America's largest not-for-profit free-standing pediatric health care systems providing unique expertise in pediatric population health, behavioral health, genomics and health equity as the next frontiers in pediatric medicine, leading to best outcomes for the health of the whole child. Integrated clinical and research programs, as well as prioritizing quality and safety, are part of what allows Nationwide Children's to advance its unique model of care. Nationwide Children's has a staff of more than 13,000 that provides state-of-the-art wellness, preventive and rehabilitative care and diagnostic treatment during more than 1.6 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children's physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded free-standing pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

About the ADS Foundation

At Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS), we envision a world where recycling is a priority, clean water is available to everyone, and neighborhoods are not only growing, but thriving. This vision is the driving force of the ADS Foundation. Founded in 2020, the ADS Foundation is committed to partnering with organizations that are leading the way in preserving clean water, promoting recycling, and advancing quality of life for the underserved in our communities. To learn more about the ADS Foundation, go to www.adspipe.com/ads-foundation.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.adspipe.com.

