Summit Street Group Appoints Diane Barrett as Strategic Advisor

Former Chief Projects Officer for two Denver Mayors provides depth and strategic counsel for the firm's leadership and key clients.

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Street Group, a Colorado-based management consulting and major project advisory firm, welcomes Diane Barrett as Strategic Advisor. Most recently, Ms. Barrett served as Chief Projects Officer to Denver Mayors John Hickenlooper and Michael Hancock.

"I am very excited to join the Summit Street Group team. They bring knowledge and significant experience across the infrastructure and built environment sectors. The firm offers a unique perspective for clients across planning, funding and delivery of projects from the owner and consultant perspective," Ms. Barrett said.

While serving as a key executive for two Denver mayors, Ms. Barrett touched on every large-scale public and private project in Denver, including the Union Station redevelopment, the Platte-to-Park Hill storm drainage project and the successful redevelopment of the mixed-use site at 9th and Colorado Boulevard in Denver. Prior to her public appointments in Denver, she was a partner in a major regional law firm practicing in bond and development financing.

"We are very fortunate to add Diane to the team," stated Summit Street Group's CEO Patrick O'Keefe. "There is no one in the Front Range who understands how major projects get done better than she does. I am so happy to add her knowledge and experience to our team."

Summit Street Group provides services across the infrastructure and built environment sector, including project advisory, alternative financing, market analysis and management consulting to public and private sector clients. The firm's team has extensive experience in project delivery, deal structure, market analysis, public affairs and corporate operational management, with an emphasis on building and maintaining coalitions of relevant stakeholders across key sectors.

View original content:

SOURCE Summit Street Group