OneNeck Announces Achievement of Champion Status in the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program

MIDDLETON, Wis. , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a leading provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions and services, announced today that Nutanix, Inc. has named OneNeck as the first North American service provider to reach Champion status in the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program. An invite-only status, this achievement demonstrates OneNeck's commitment to Nutanix with 150+ certifications, a Nutanix powered hosted private cloud (ReliaCloud®), and its extensive Nutanix portfolio productization for managed services.

OneNeck IT Solutions named the first North American partner to reach Service Provider Champion status by Nutanix, Inc.

OneNeck is the first and only Nutanix Partner in the US that is dual recognized at Champion Status in both the Elevate Service Provider and Reseller Partner Programs.

As a core technology in OneNeck's next-generation ReliaCloud, Nutanix's software-defined platform includes a security-first, defense-at-every-level approach, supporting ReliaCloud as a highly secure private cloud solution backed by OneNeck's 100% service level agreement (SLA) for availability. ReliaCloud was also the first hosted cloud practice to embrace Nutanix AOS™, AHV™ and the Nutanix hosted VDI as core components of its service offering.

Built to evolve as technology and customer requirements change, ReliaCloud powered by Nutanix is designed first and foremost around customer experience, cost effectiveness and expediency of service delivery.

OneNeck Chief Operating Officer, Ted Wiessing states, "OneNeck's highly certified partner status in the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program brings ongoing benefits to our customers as ReliaCloud's comprehensive ecosystem of integrated multi-cloud services align and expand with the Nutanix service portfolio. This means that as our customer's technology requirements grow, ReliaCloud powered by Nutanix grows with them."

Additionally, as a provider that fully embraces the realities of hybrid IT, OneNeck continues to offer Nutanix solutions for on-premise environments and also maintains the Champion status in the Nutanix Elevate Reseller Program. Continues Wiessing, "It's always our goal to meet customers where they are with solutions that best fit their requirements whether that be on premise, in the cloud or both. By offering solutions across the Nutanix portfolio, we can work together to ensure every customer's optimal cloud experience."

As the demand for cloud services continues to grow, partnerships like OneNeck's with Nutanix will only elevate the level of multi-cloud services available to customers seeking greater agility and diversified services that are required to succeed in an always-on, digital economy.

More detail on the Nutanix Service Provider Program can be found at https://www.nutanix.com/partners/service-providers.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

