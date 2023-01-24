- Participating Lexus dealers to offer a ChargePoint® Home Flex charger as an option at purchase

- Qmerit to help those RZ 450e customers who select their services through the process of locating a certified electrician for at-home EV charger installation

- Through the ChargePoint network, guests have access to more than 80% of public charging locations in North America

PLANO, Texas, and CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When guests purchase an all-new, all-electric RZ 450e crossover from Lexus dealers, they'll be offered several ways to enhance their battery-electric ownership through an elevated charging experience. Lexus announced today it will work with ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading public EV charging network and provider of home charging equipment, and Qmerit, a home charger installation and EV integration solutions provider, to offer home chargers, installation services, and a vast network of public charging EV stations.

Lexus and ChargePoint Elevate RZ 450e Home and Public Charging Experience (PRNewswire)

"With the Lexus RZ 450e arriving at dealerships soon, we want to ensure our guests have a seamless charging experience both at home and on the road," said Dejuan Ross, Lexus group vice president and general manager. "Our arrangement with ChargePoint and Qmerit was created to provide RZ guests with tools and services to help them to understand, identify and solve their charging needs so they can feel confident in their Lexus Electrified journey."

For many RZ 450e guests, home will become the primary charging location for their vehicle. To help support a home charging experience, participating Lexus dealers will offer an option to purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger at the dealership or directly from ChargePoint online. ChargePoint Home Flex is ENERGY STAR® certified and Wi-Fi enabled, can be installed indoors or outdoors, and comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations. With the ChargePoint Home Flex connected charger, electric vehicles can be charged up to nine times faster than a standard outlet. The home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight.

"As transportation continues to electrify, we have been steadfast in our commitment to make it easy for drivers to charge their EVs, whenever and wherever they are," said Michael Hughes, chief revenue officer of ChargePoint. "Through this arrangement, Lexus drivers will benefit from the simplicity of having access to all of their charging information, across public and home charging, when using Home Flex and the ChargePoint network."

To learn about installation options for the ChargePoint Home Flex, Lexus has selected Qmerit to help guide RZ 450e guests through the process. The end-to-end services offered by Qmerit include locating a certified electrician to install the EV charger, providing an initial free quote, and additional services. Customers will be introduced to Qmerit during their purchase checkout process at participating dealers.

"Today's EV buyer wants their ride smooth and their charging seamless," said Ken Sapp, SVP, Business Development of Qmerit. "We are very excited to team with Lexus and ChargePoint to deliver turnkey charging installation services for the RZ 450e – extending our vision to be a leading source of integrated solutions for America's shift to electrified transportation."

For public charging, RZ 450e guests will also be able to tap into ChargePoint's extensive public network of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast) chargers, including roaming partner stations, across North America. The vast network of charging stations offers EV owners access to more than 80% of charging spots in North America, providing an opportunity to charge when, where, and how they want. Through the Lexus app, customers will be offered the convenience of being able to quickly find, use, and pay for vehicle charging, thanks to the integration of ChargePoint's public charging APIs.

To learn more about the all-new Lexus RZ450e, please visit Lexus.com/electrified.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa



About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 110 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying the adoption of electrification for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Josh Burns

Joshua.Burns@Toyota.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus