Hillhouse Condos Announces Pre-Sale of Luxury Units on Lake Tuscaloosa with Completion Projected for July 2024

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillhouse Condos is proud to announce the pre-sale of 34 luxury units in the heart of Tuscaloosa. The $54M project boasts a variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans, all featuring balconies overlooking beautiful Lake Tuscaloosa.

The development offers residents unparalleled connectivity to the newly built lakeside restaurant and marina, providing easy access to dining, entertainment, and recreational activities. The community will be gated and includes a heated infinity edge pool, hot-tub, fitness room, hearth room, library, and a billiards and wine room.

"Hillhouse epitomizes the age-old rule in real estate. Location, Location, Location," said Andy Turner, Developer and Broker. "Ever since my days attending The University of Alabama I have thought of The Captain's Cabin and Yacht Club Marina as the most beautiful location on Lake Tuscaloosa. I am thrilled that we are able to restore this site and add 34 of the most luxurious condominiums in Tuscaloosa."

The luxurious condos on Lake Tuscaloosa are perfect for those looking for high-end living with all the conveniences of the city. The development is expected to be completed by July 2024 and interested buyers are encouraged to visit the website at www.hillhousecondos.com for more information and to reserve their unit.

"We believe Hillhouse is the pinnacle of luxury living on Lake Tuscaloosa," said Miller Mobley, Developer. "We specifically designed Hillhouse to have the most premium and thoughtful amenities in the Tuscaloosa area as well as a pure and timeless aesthetic."

