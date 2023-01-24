Eight ASU online business programs rank in US News' top 10

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest U.S. News & World Report online program rankings, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University ranked top 10 across eight programs and disciplines, including taking the top spot for online bachelor's in business programs. The peer-reviewed rankings, which were released publicly today, also named W. P. Carey's Online MBA No. 7 in the country.

Additionally, U.S. News named W. P. Carey among the best in a variety of online programs and specialties, including:

No. 3, online MBA in management

No. 4, online MBA programs for veterans

No. 4, online MBA in marketing

No. 5, online MBA in analytics

No. 6, online MBA in finance

No. 9, online master's in business programs (non-MBA)

The U.S. News rankings are the output of several factors, including student engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and student excellence.

"W. P. Carey continues to transform and push the boundaries of online business education," said Ohad Kadan , the Charles J. Robel Dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. "Through our strategic focus on access, excellence, and innovation, we are proud to offer students the opportunity to earn a top business degree that fits into their busy lives. These rankings reflect the quality of our online programs; they are equivalent in curriculum, students, and faculty to our traditional programs."

ASU has long been a leader in online education. The W. P. Carey Online MBA has been ranked a top-10 program by U.S. News every year since the ranking's inception. "W. P. Carey is focused on providing an online MBA where students master skills to drive change, lead teams, and help companies think entrepreneurially," said Luiz Mesquita , associate dean of graduate programs at W. P. Carey. "We are proud of the value of our programs, and these rankings reinforce that."

The W. P. Carey School of Business ranks top 25 in U.S. News & World Report for 31 distinct undergraduate and graduate programs and fields of study, the most of any business school in the country. The Online Master of Science in Business Analytics program was also ranked No. 3 in the U.S. by Fortune in its list of Best Online Master's in Business Analytics Programs.

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu .

