Dash Hudson Releases Powerful Social Media Campaigns Reporting Tool With Google Analytics Integration

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dash Hudson is pleased to announce the launch of Campaigns , an intuitive, cross-channel social commerce reporting tool that takes the guesswork out of measuring ROI.

With its new Google Analytics integration, Campaigns enables marketers to gain an accurate representation of global campaign results, providing aggregated insights across owned, earned and creator media to clearly demonstrate cross-channel performance.

"On social networks today, consumers are participating in niche sub-cultures across a wider variety of channels. This allows them to discover the content, creators, communities –– and ultimately, products –– that fit their interests and needs," says Marie La France, Vice President of Strategy at Dash Hudson. "In this multi-channel reality, it has become critical for brands to diversify their efforts to maximize ROI. As such, a tool like Campaigns is required to take the complexity out of measuring these increasingly robust strategies."

In a recent study of 2,700 brand-led campaigns, Dash Hudson underscored the importance of bringing its latest innovation to market. The study uncovered that cross-channel campaigns outperform single-channel campaigns in terms of engagement rate, total engagements and impressions –– with metrics increasing with the addition of each new channel. Despite the proven value of a multi-channel approach, measuring the performance of such initiatives has proven difficult for marketers.

"Between pulling numbers and formatting, our old monthly reports took a week across the team to have ready. Campaigns makes it instant. We've reduced our reporting time from a week to a single day, thanks to Dash Hudson." — Rémi Ipekci, Global Head of Digital Marketing & Social Media at Stella McCartney

With Campaigns, social media teams are able to:

Understand performance: Easily identify which content types, creators, channels and formats within a campaign drive the most revenue. In one streamlined view, brands can seamlessly analyze key insights, determine which content and partnerships are performing and use this data to optimize future campaigns accordingly.

Uncover ROI: With its Google Analytics integration, brands can easily evaluate which campaigns and channels are driving website traffic to better understand how your campaigns are impacting the bottom line.

Save time: Manually segmenting campaign media can take valuable time away from developing great strategies and creative. Brands can now instantly report on the performance of a cross-channel social media campaign and easily share the report within their organization, in just a few clicks.

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence, speed and creative ability to stay ahead of the social curve. Through cross-channel insights and improved team efficiency, Dash Hudson drives consistent business results by fuelling smarter decisions and enabling brands to craft content that entertains, engages and inspires. To discover how Dash Hudson is empowering brands to move at the speed of social, visit dashhudson.com .

