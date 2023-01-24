Customers Improve Productivity and Reduce Risk with New Oracle Primavera Cloud Capabilities

Comprehensive portfolio planning and scheduling solution averages 132% year-over-year growth since 2017

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering and construction organizations continue to turn to Oracle Primavera Cloud. Since 2017, Oracle has seen a 132% year-over-year average growth rate in customers using the solution to connect office and field teams, synchronize schedules and resources, and improve project outcomes. Companies taking advantage of Primavera Cloud's planning, scheduling, resource and risk management capabilities include Bashundhara Group, DMCI Homes, McCarthy, and TNB Genco.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

Comprehensive portfolio planning and scheduling solution averages 132% year-over-year growth since 2017.

"To help ensure successful project and business outcomes, stakeholders at every level—from the C-suite to the job site—have turned to Oracle Primavera Cloud to increase coordination, control, consistency, and compliance," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager for Oracle Construction and Engineering. "Scheduling is the heartbeat of every project and given the complexity of projects today, customers are realizing the benefits of integrating critical path method (CPM) scheduling and task management. Having a single, integrated CPM and task management schedule for construction projects, programs, and enterprises helps organizations deliver on each of these requirements."

Learn what Oracle Primavera Cloud can do for your business by joining our Delivery Team Webinar January 31, 2023, or Public and Private Owners Webinar on February 1, 2023.

Unifying people, processes, and data

Part of the Oracle Smart Construction Platform, Oracle Primavera Cloud connects office and field teams who plan and build physical assets and infrastructure projects. By uniting delivery teams around a single execution plan, the solution helps standardize best practices, identify and manage critical risk factors, and synchronize resources within and across engineering and construction projects, from simple to complex.

"Everyone is on the same page and can access the most up to date information in real-time and accurately plan and perform their work without relying on layers of offline communication," Jeff Milo, senior scheduling manager, Landmark Properties. "The entire Quality Management Program is more valuable using Oracle Primavera Cloud because the components of the program are always done at the optimal time. Now, the right people always show up when they should."

For owners, Oracle Primavera Cloud provides portfolio capital planning and scheduling that helps select the projects that matter most, coordinate and control schedules and resources across their portfolio of projects, as well as identify factors that can help mitigate risk. With a comprehensive planning and scheduling solution, owners have seen enhanced visibility and increased participation from every level throughout the duration of the venture.

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Primavera Cloud enables customers to:

Provide up-to-date schedule data to project managers to keep teams aligned on planned delivery dates and other schedule requirements.

Unite planning (CPM schedule) with worksite teams (task schedule) to minimize wasted time and resources.

Integrate with Construction Intelligence Cloud to get proactive insights that can mitigate risks, reduce delays, and eliminate resource bottlenecks for all project types and sizes.

Support the XER format across both the Oracle Primavera Cloud and P6 product lines, enabling organizations to work with other industry partners regardless of the Oracle solution they have in place.

Advance baseline and scenario management, a key forensic analysis tool during planning and execution, and retrospectively during legal claim resolution.

Enhance grid formatting to highlight rows, columns, or specific individual cells with the option of pre-set rules-based filters, automatically calling out items for recipients in the schedule.

Work breakdown structure (WBS) activity type to allow organizations to quickly and easily balance resource and cost loads in a schedule without having to individually load resources and costs of every activity to achieve the same results.

Learn more about Oracle Primavera Cloud, Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud, and Oracle Smart Construction Platform.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project delivery teams rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle