Cambridge Bancorp Announces Results for 2022 and Declares Increased Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $52.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 2.1%, as compared to net income of $54.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $7.30 for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $0.39, or 5.1%, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $7.69 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The results for the year ended December 31, 2022, include the impact of the merger with Northmark Bank ("Northmark") and the corresponding effects to the provision for credit losses, merger expenses, and other non-operating items, as detailed in the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations within this release. Excluding these items, operating net income was $56.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.1%, as compared to operating net income of $54.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Operating diluted earnings per share were $7.80 for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $0.01, or 0.13%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $7.81 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, unaudited net income was $11.3 million, representing a decrease of $3.3 million, or 22.6%, as compared to unaudited net income of $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.44 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing a 30.4% decrease as compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 include the impact of the merger with Northmark and the corresponding effects to the provision for credit losses, merger expenses, and other non-operating items. Excluding these items, operating net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $15.0 million, an increase of $303,000, or 2.1%, as compared to operating net income of $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.92 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing a 8.1% decrease as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

2022 Highlights:

Asset quality at December 31, 2022 , remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.

Completed a merger with Northmark Bank which provided banking assets of $429.0 million , net of fair value adjustments, and our entry into the markets of Andover , North Andover and Winchester, MA.

Organic loan growth (excluding the impact of Northmark's acquired balances) of $440.5 million , or 13.3%.

Financial performance ratios for the year ended December 31, 2022 , were strong with

Book value per share at December 31, 2022 , increased to $66.38 from $63.69 at September 30, 2022 . Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 , increased to $57.15 from $55.95 at September 30, 2022 .

The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.31% at December 31, 2022 , from 8.68% at September 30, 2022 . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.12% at December 31, 2022 , from 7.70% at September 30, 2022 .

"I am pleased with how we managed through 2022, which proved to be a challenging period of volatility in equity markets and interest rates. While we see evidence of an economic slowdown in 2023, we feel well prepared with continued strength in asset quality and capital levels. I am also pleased to announce a 5% increase to the Company's dividend," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO.

Merger with Northmark

On October 1, 2022, the Company completed its merger with Northmark which added three banking offices in Massachusetts. The Company paid total consideration of $62.8 million, which consisted of 788,137 shares of Cambridge Bancorp common stock issued to Northmark shareholders. The transaction included the assumption of $303.2 million in total loans and the acquisition of $373.1 million in deposits, each at fair value.

For further details on the loans and deposits acquired, see the "Organic Loan and Deposit Growth" table provided near the end of the financial schedules accompanying this release.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $668.2 million, or 13.7%, from $4.89 billion at December 31, 2021 to $5.56 billion at December 31, 2022, inclusive of the Northmark merger.

Total loans increased by $743.8 million, or 22.4%, from $3.32 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.06 billion at December 31, 2022, inclusive of the Northmark merger.

Inclusive of the impact of the Northmark merger:

Residential real estate loans increased by $233.8 million , from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2022 .

Commercial real estate loans increased by $403.4 million , from $1.51 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.91 billion at December 31, 2022 .

Commercial and industrial loans increased by $81.2 million , from $269.4 million at December 31, 2021 to $350.7 million at December 31, 2022 .

Excluding the net loans acquired as a result of the Northmark merger, total loans grew by $440.5 million, or 13.3%, from December 31, 2021. Please see the Organic Loan and Deposit table for more details.

The Company recorded goodwill of $12.6 million associated with the merger with Northmark. Total goodwill at December 31, 2022 was $64.5 million.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio increased by $30.5 million, or 2.6%, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.21 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits, inclusive of the Northmark merger, increased by $484.2 million, or 11.2%, to $4.82 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $4.33 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding wholesale deposits, total deposits increased by $105.4 million, or 2.4%.

Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits other than certificates of deposit, increased by $59.7 million , or 1.4%, to $4.23 billion at December 31, 2022 from $4.17 billion at December 31, 2021 , due to the Northmark merger.

Excluding the impact of the Northmark merger, organic core deposits decreased by $217.3 million , or 5.2%, as the rapidly increasing interest rate environment saw clients use funds for investment opportunities, spend down historically high balances, and seek additional return.

Certificates of deposit totaled $586.6 million at December 31, 2022 , an increase of $424.6 million from $162.1 million at December 31, 2021 , primarily due to increases in wholesale certificates of deposit.

Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $381.6 million and $2.7 million at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , respectively.

Inclusive of the Northmark merger, the cost of total deposits was 0.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to 0.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 0.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 0.24% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 . At December 31, 2022 , the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 0.80%, as compared 0.28% at the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Borrowings totaled $105.2 million at December 31, 2022, representing a $88.7 million increase from $16.5 million at December 31, 2021, due to fluctuations in liquidity as a result of reduced deposit funding.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, increased by $4.6 million, or 12.7%, to $40.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $36.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets (both organic and as a result of the Northmark merger) and higher yields on earning assets, partially offset by higher cost of funds.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis, inclusive of the Northmark merger, increased by 13 basis points to 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 2.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest and dividend income before the provision for credit losses increased by $15.2 million, or 11.9%, to $143.2 million, as compared to $128.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets (both organic and as a result of the Northmark merger) and higher asset yields, partially offset by lower loan accretion associated with merger accounting, a decrease in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan income, and higher cost of funds.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 20 basis points to 2.92% for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 3.12% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 3.01%, representing an eight basis point increase from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.93% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 5,283,205













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 41,021







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















3.08 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments









(915)





-0.07 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 5,283,205



$ 40,106





3.01 %

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022, was 2.87%, representing a six basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.93% for the year ended December 31, 2021.





Year Ended





December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 4,938,595













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 143,971







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.92 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments









(2,259)





-0.05 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 4,938,595



$ 141,712





2.87 %

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 includes the impact of the Northmark merger on the Company's allowance for credit losses under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard. CECL requires the removal of Northmark's prior allowance for loan losses through the balance sheet as goodwill and re-establishment of a new allowance for credit losses through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. Total provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $3.7 million, which included $2.2 million for the recognition of the CECL merger accounting impact, inclusive of unfunded commitments. The Company considers such expense as a non-operating expense. The Company recorded additional provision for credit losses due to loan growth and the outlook for economic conditions. The Company recorded a $612,000 provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.9 million, which included $2.2 million for the recognition of the non-operating impact of merger related CECL accounting, as compared to a $1.3 million release of credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Inclusive of the Northmark merger, total noninterest income decreased by $380,000, or 3.6%, to $10.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $10.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower loan related derivative income and wealth management revenue. Noninterest income was 19.8% of total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Loan related derivative income decreased by $142,000 , or 66.7%, to $71,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $213,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , primarily as a result of lower floating rate loan volume.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $140,000 , or 1.7%, to $8.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to seasonal tax preparation fees which were recognized during the third fiscal quarter, partially offset by positive returns in both the bond and stock markets. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 , an increase of $222.8 million , or 5.8%, from September 30, 2022 , primarily due to positive returns in both the bond and stock markets.

Inclusive of the Northmark merger, total noninterest income decreased by $1.3 million, or 3.0% to $43.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $44.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This was primarily the result of lower wealth management revenue, lower loan related derivative income, and lower gains on loans sold. These items were partially offset by higher bank owned life insurance income, higher deposit account fees, and higher other income. Noninterest income was 23.1% of total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $2.0 million , or 5.7%, to $33.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $35.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to a decline in both the bond and stock markets.

Loan related derivative income decreased by $1.5 million , or 70.6%, to $625,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $2.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily as a result of lower floating rate loan volume.

Gain on loans sold decreased by $734,000 , or 88.2%, to $98,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $832,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , due to lower refinance activity and the corresponding lower sales of residential mortgages.

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income increased by $1.0 million , or 125.7%, to $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $801,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to $1.2 million related to a death benefit claim and policy surrender.

Deposit account fees increased by $974,000 , or 50.2%, to $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $1.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products resulting from higher interest rates.

Other income increased by $844,000 , or 41.7%, to $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to equity warrant revenue and success fees associated with Innovation Banking loans, in addition to gains recognized on a community development fund investment.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense, inclusive of the Northmark merger, increased by $5.5 million, or 21.0% to $31.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, there was an increase in non-operating expenses, professional services, salaries and employee benefits expense, and marketing expense, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Non-operating expenses increased by $2.5 million to $2.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , from $150,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to merger expenses and contractual termination costs.

Professional fees increased by $1.1 million , or 146.3%, to $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , from $749,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to higher consulting fees associated with vendor contract negotiations and increased legal expenses associated with contract reviews and regulatory filings.

Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $988,000 , or 5.7%, to $18.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , from $17.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to staffing additions associated with the Northmark merger.

Marketing expense increased by $397,000 , or 54.3%, to $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , from $731,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , primarily due to the continuation of a marketing campaign that began during the third fiscal quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense, inclusive of the Northmark merger, increased by $9.9 million, or 9.9%, to $110.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $100.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, data processing expense, nonoperating expenses, and FDIC expense, partially offset by decreases in professional services and marketing expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $5.0 million , or 7.6%, to $70.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , from $65.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to increased staffing related to the Northmark merger, normal merit increases, additions to support business initiatives, and increases in employee benefit costs.

Data processing increased by $1.9 million , or 21.3%, to $10.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , from $8.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily as a result of the full year impact of a new wealth management system and the partial year impact of higher data processing fees associated the Northmark merger.

Nonoperating expenses increased by $1.9 million , or 173.6%, to $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , from $1.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to merger expenses and contractual termination costs.

FDIC insurance increased by $527,000 , or 40.0%, to $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , from $1.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to balance sheet growth.

Professional services decreased by $663,000 , or 12.3%, to $4.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , from $5.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to lower recruiting and temporary help expenses as well as lower consulting fees.

Marketing expense decreased by $235,000 , or 9.3%, to $2.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , from $2.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 .

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $6.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $37.8 million, or 0.93% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2022, as compared to $34.7 million, or 0.96% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022.

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $16,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net loan recoveries of $10,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net loan recoveries were $53,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net loan recoveries of $154,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets, early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent), and troubled debt restructurings:





Nonperforming Assets





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming assets

$ 6,542



$ 6,383



$ 5,386

Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"):

















Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)

$ 703



$ 726



$ 758

Nonperforming loans/total loans



0.16 %



0.18 %



0.16 % Nonperforming assets/total assets



0.12 %



0.12 %



0.11 % TDRs/total loans



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



Additional Asset Quality Indicators





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021





















Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.36 %



0.38 %



0.32 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



577.41 %



544.38 %



640.48 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans



0.93 %



0.96 %



1.04 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 1.7%, as compared to 26.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's effective tax rate was 26.5%, representing an increase of 1.4%, as compared to 26.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the tax effects of a BOLI policy surrender and death benefit claim during the second fiscal quarter of 2022 and the impact of non-deductible merger related expenses.

Dividend and Capital

On January 23, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on February 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2023. This represents an increase of $0.03, or 5%, as compared to the $0.64 dividend paid in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.12% at December 31, 2022 from 7.70% at September 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per share increased by $1.20, or 2.1%, to $57.15 at December 31, 2022, as compared to $55.95 at September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of increased earnings during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.6 billion in assets at December 31, 2022, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.1 billion in client assets under management and administration at December 31, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the businesses of Cambridge and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2021, which the Company filed on March 14, 2022. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 49,544



$ 40,272



$ 33,511



$ 159,993



$ 133,514

Interest Expense



8,657





3,994





1,738





16,778





5,533

Net Interest and Dividend Income



40,887





36,278





31,773





143,215





127,981

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses



3,681





612





(273)





3,881





(1,294)

Noninterest Income



10,063





10,443





11,454





43,009





44,324

Noninterest Expense



31,869





26,341





25,468





110,382





100,484

Income Before Income Taxes



15,400





19,768





18,032





71,961





73,115

Income Tax Expense



4,081





5,152





4,770





19,052





19,091

Net Income

$ 11,319



$ 14,616



$ 13,262



$ 52,909



$ 54,024

































Operating Net Income*

$ 15,045



$ 14,742



$ 13,501



$ 56,549



$ 54,828

































Data Per Common Share:





























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.45



$ 2.09



$ 1.90



$ 7.35



$ 7.76

Diluted Earnings Per Share



1.44





2.07





1.88





7.30





7.69

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.92





2.09





1.92





7.80





7.81

Dividends Declared Per Share



0.64





0.64





0.61





2.56





2.38

































Average Common Shares Outstanding:





























Basic



7,761,193





6,971,583





6,934,702





7,163,223





6,926,257

Diluted



7,819,574





7,018,832





7,007,761





7,213,913





6,990,603

































Selected Performance Ratios:





























Net Interest Margin, FTE



3.08 %



2.95 %



2.84 %



2.92 %



3.12 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



3.01 %



2.93 %



2.70 %



2.87 %



2.93 % Cost of Funds



0.65 %



0.32 %



0.15 %



0.34 %



0.13 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1.02 %



0.51 %



0.24 %



0.53 %



0.21 % Cost of Deposits



0.66 %



0.26 %



0.15 %



0.32 %



0.13 % Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



0.45 %



0.24 %



0.15 %



0.26 %



0.13 % Return on Average Assets



0.81 %



1.14 %



1.12 %



1.03 %



1.24 % Return on Average Equity



8.79 %



13.02 %



12.24 %



11.56 %



12.93 % Efficiency Ratio*



62.55 %



56.38 %



58.92 %



59.27 %



58.32 % Operating Return on Average Assets*



1.08 %



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.10 %



1.26 % Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



13.61 %



14.94 %



14.27 %



14.18 %



15.10 % Operating Efficiency Ratio*



57.32 %



56.06 %



58.15 %



57.99 %



57.67 %



































December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

















2022



2022



2021

















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Total Assets

$ 5,559,737



$ 5,143,359



$ 4,891,544













Total Loans

$ 4,062,856



$ 3,628,608



$ 3,319,106













Total Deposits

$ 4,815,376



$ 4,281,422



$ 4,331,152













Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 37,774



$ 34,748



$ 34,496













Allowance to Total Loans



0.93 %



0.96 %



1.04 %











Non-Performing Loans

$ 6,542



$ 6,383



$ 5,386













Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.16 %



0.18 %



0.16 %











QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



8.12 %



7.70 %



7.92 %











Book Value Per Share

$ 66.38



$ 63.69



$ 62.83













Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 57.15



$ 55.95



$ 55.01













Wealth Management AUM

$ 3,875,747



$ 3,663,034



$ 4,656,183













Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 4,059,819



$ 3,837,035



$ 4,853,119













































* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations































CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands, except par value)

Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,719



$ 31,542



$ 180,153

Investment securities

















Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $182,027, $186,938

and $201,270, respectively)



153,416





158,301





197,803

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $885,586, $904,315

and $971,092, respectively)



1,051,997





1,073,904





977,061

Total investment securities



1,205,413





1,232,205





1,174,864

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



—





—





1,490

Loans

















Residential mortgage



1,648,838





1,516,029





1,415,079

Commercial mortgage



1,914,423





1,681,053





1,511,002

Home equity



111,351





94,697





87,960

Commercial and industrial



350,650





295,893





269,446

Consumer



37,594





40,936





35,619

Total loans



4,062,856





3,628,608





3,319,106

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(37,774)





(34,748)





(34,496)

Net loans



4,025,082





3,593,860





3,284,610

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



6,264





12,683





4,816

Bank owned life insurance



34,484





33,808





46,970

Banking premises and equipment, net



23,297





16,866





17,326

Right-of-use asset operating leases



25,098





26,705





31,273

Deferred income taxes, net



17,990





15,080





9,985

Accrued interest receivable



14,118





11,258





9,162

Goodwill



64,539





51,912





51,912

Merger-related intangibles, net



7,443





2,346





2,617

Other assets



105,290





115,094





76,366

Total assets

$ 5,559,737



$ 5,143,359



$ 4,891,544

Liabilities

















Deposits

















Demand

$ 1,366,395



$ 1,444,765



$ 1,393,935

Interest-bearing checking



908,961





688,862





763,188

Money market



1,162,773





1,070,758





1,104,238

Savings



790,628





859,102





907,722

Certificates of deposit



586,619





217,935





162,069

Total deposits



4,815,376





4,281,422





4,331,152

Borrowings



105,212





294,459





16,510

Operating lease liabilities



27,413





29,080





33,871

Other liabilities



94,184





92,108





72,174

Total liabilities



5,042,185





4,697,069





4,453,707

Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares;

Outstanding: 7,796,440 shares, 7,007,113 shares and 6,968,192 shares,

respectively



7,796





7,007





6,968

Additional paid-in capital



293,186





230,563





229,205

Retained earnings



237,369





231,039





202,874

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(20,799)





(22,319)





(1,210)

Total shareholders' equity



517,552





446,290





437,837

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,559,737



$ 5,143,359



$ 4,891,544



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





December 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021





2022



2021





(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Interest and dividend income































Interest on taxable loans

$ 43,270



$ 34,056



$ 29,044





$ 135,965



$ 120,019

Interest on tax-exempt loans



376





367





355







1,447





1,205

Interest on taxable investment securities



5,054





5,101





3,354







19,555





9,464

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



595





601





668







2,477





2,630

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



124





106





27







287





46

Interest on overnight investments



125





41





63







262





150

Total interest and dividend income



49,544





40,272





33,511







159,993





133,514

Interest expense































Interest on deposits



8,012





2,846





1,607







14,598





4,974

Interest on borrowed funds



645





1,148





131







2,180





559

Total interest expense



8,657





3,994





1,738







16,778





5,533

Net interest and dividend income



40,887





36,278





31,773







143,215





127,981

Provision for (Release of) credit losses



3,681





612





(273)







3,881





(1,294)

Net interest and dividend income after

provision for (release of) credit losses



37,206





35,666





32,046







139,334





129,275

Noninterest income































Wealth management revenue



8,099





8,239





9,025







33,034





35,037

Deposit account fees



834





841





519







2,913





1,939

ATM/Debit card income



444





413





423







1,663





1,567

Bank owned life insurance income



134





144





197







1,808





801

Gain on loans sold, net



—





—





53







98





832

Loan related derivative income



71





213





496







625





2,124

Other income



481





593





741







2,868





2,024

Total noninterest income



10,063





10,443





11,454







43,009





44,324

Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits



18,329





17,341





16,215







70,109





65,127

Occupancy and equipment



3,698





3,511





3,516







14,364





13,898

Data processing



2,868





2,592





2,564







10,706





8,829

Professional services



1,845





749





1,354







4,728





5,391

Marketing



1,128





731





512







2,301





2,536

FDIC insurance



465





453





416







1,845





1,318

Non-operating expenses



2,663





150





331







3,059





1,118

Other expenses



873





814





560







3,270





2,267

Total noninterest expense



31,869





26,341





25,468







110,382





100,484

Income before income taxes



15,400





19,768





18,032







71,961





73,115

Income tax expense



4,081





5,152





4,770







19,052





19,091

Net income

$ 11,319



$ 14,616



$ 13,262





$ 52,909



$ 54,024

Share data:































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



7,761,193





6,971,583





6,934,702







7,163,223





6,926,257

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,819,574





7,018,832





7,007,761







7,213,913





6,990,603

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.45



$ 2.09



$ 1.90





$ 7.35



$ 7.76

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.44



$ 2.07



$ 1.88





$ 7.30



$ 7.69



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,943,279



$ 43,270





4.35 %

$ 3,537,808



$ 34,056





3.82 %

$ 3,231,227



$ 29,044





3.57 % Tax-exempt



49,777





476





3.79





48,235





464





3.82





46,152





448





3.85

Securities available for

sale (3)





















































Taxable



185,452





681





1.46





191,050





677





1.41





207,207





613





1.17

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



968,319





4,373





1.79





994,790





4,424





1.76





704,880





2,741





1.54

Tax-exempt



96,859





753





3.08





97,618





760





3.09





105,731





845





3.17

Cash and cash equivalents



39,519





125





1.25





25,095





41





0.65





174,088





63





0.14

Total interest-earning

assets (4)



5,283,205





49,678





3.73 %



4,894,596





40,422





3.28 %



4,469,285





33,754





3.00 % Non-interest-earning

assets



278,799

















237,087

















243,647













Allowance for credit losses



(36,603)

















(34,517)

















(35,108)













Total assets

$ 5,525,401















$ 5,097,166















$ 4,677,824













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 802,687



$ 1,051





0.52 %

$ 701,729



$ 141





0.08 %

$ 712,123



$ 67





0.04 % Savings accounts



878,786





811





0.37





887,404





385





0.17





942,118





218





0.09

Money market accounts



1,089,768





2,895





1.05





1,184,081





2,003





0.67





969,233





1,152





0.47

Certificates of deposit



527,770





3,255





2.45





157,622





317





0.80





177,960





170





0.38

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,299,011





8,012





0.96





2,930,836





2,846





0.39





2,801,434





1,607





0.23

Other borrowed funds



76,856





645





3.33





190,543





1,148





2.39





16,636





131





3.12

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,375,867





8,657





1.02 %



3,121,379





3,994





0.51 %



2,818,070





1,738





0.24 % Non-interest-bearing

liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,514,810

















1,429,649

















1,324,162













Other liabilities



124,004

















100,651

















105,698













Total liabilities



5,014,681

















4,651,679

















4,247,930













Shareholders' equity



510,720

















445,487

















429,894













Total liabilities &

shareholders'

equity

$ 5,525,401















$ 5,097,166















$ 4,677,824













Net interest income on a

fully taxable equivalent

basis









41,021

















36,428

















32,016







Less taxable equivalent

adjustment









(258)

















(256)

















(270)







Net interest income







$ 40,763















$ 36,172















$ 31,746







Net interest spread (5)















2.71 %















2.77 %















2.76 % Net interest margin (6)















3.08 %















2.95 %















2.84 %

(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022 and 2021,

and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding

during 2022 and 2021.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Year Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses(1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets



































Loans (2)



































Taxable

$ 3,552,934



$ 135,965





3.83 %

$ 3,203,126



$ 120,019





3.75 % Tax-exempt



47,881





1,832





3.83





37,750





1,525





4.04

Securities available for sale (3)



































Taxable



194,612





2,680





1.38





217,096





2,617





1.21

Securities held to maturity



































Taxable



978,321





16,875





1.72





424,499





6,847





1.61

Tax-exempt



100,057





3,135





3.13





104,114





3,329





3.20

Cash and cash equivalents



64,790





262





0.40





141,278





150





0.11

Total interest-earning assets (4)



4,938,595





160,749





3.25 %



4,127,863





134,487





3.26 % Non-interest-earning assets



246,813

















251,652













Allowance for credit losses



(35,072)

















(35,642)













Total assets

$ 5,150,336















$ 4,343,873













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Checking accounts

$ 753,001



$ 1,285





0.17 %

$ 675,753



$ 265





0.04 % Savings accounts



897,146





1,554





0.17





957,039





861





0.09

Money market accounts



1,165,793





7,999





0.69





765,021





2,769





0.36

Certificates of deposit



240,468





3,760





1.56





209,311





1,079





0.52

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,056,408





14,598





0.48 %



2,607,124





4,974





0.19 % Subordinated debt



—





—





—





—





—





—

Other borrowed funds



85,580





2,180





2.55





18,466





559





3.03

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,141,988





16,778





0.53 %



2,625,590





5,533





0.21 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities



































Demand deposits



1,446,745

















1,197,056













Other liabilities



104,063

















103,459













Total liabilities



4,692,796

















3,926,105













Shareholders' equity



457,540

















417,768













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,150,336















$ 4,343,873













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent

basis









143,971

















128,954







Less taxable equivalent adjustment









(1,043)

















(1,019)







Net interest income







$ 142,928















$ 127,935







Net interest spread (5)















2.72 %















3.05 % Net interest margin (6)















2.92 %















3.12 %

(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021 (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022

and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans

outstanding during 2022 and 2021.

Organic Loan and Deposit Growth/(Decline) (dollars in thousands)



















































December 2022 vs December 2021



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



Balance

Acquired



Organic

Growth/(Decline) $



Organic

Growth/(Decline) % Loans



























Residential mortgage

$ 1,648,838



$ 1,415,079



$ 114,775



$ 118,984



8.4 % Commercial mortgage



1,914,423





1,511,002





155,848





247,573



16.4 % Home equity



111,351





87,960





15,466





7,925



9.0 % Commercial & Industrial



350,650





269,446





16,122





65,082



24.2 % Consumer



37,594





35,619





1,004





971



2.7 % Total loans

$ 4,062,856



$ 3,319,106



$ 303,215



$ 440,535



13.3 % Deposits



























Demand

$ 1,366,395



$ 1,393,935



$ 137,651



$ (165,191)



(11.9 %) Interest bearing checking



908,961





763,188





17,831





127,942



16.8 % Money market



1,162,773





1,104,238





67,942





(9,407)



(0.9 %) Savings



790,628





907,722





53,002





(170,096)



(18.7 %) Core deposits



4,228,757





4,169,083





276,426





(216,752)



(5.2 %) Certificates of deposit



205,060





159,367





96,703





(51,010)



(32.0 %) Wholesale Certificates of Deposits



381,559





2,702





—





378,857



14,023.6 % Total Certificate of Deposits



586,619





162,069





96,703





327,847



202.3 % Total deposits

$ 4,815,376



$ 4,331,152



$ 373,129



$ 111,095



2.6 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands, except share data)













































Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 11,319



$ 14,616



$ 13,658



$ 13,316



$ 13,262



$ 52,909



$ 54,024

Add: Merger expenses



1,545





150





246





—





—





1,941





—

Add: Provision for credit losses for acquired loans



2,239





—





—





—





—





2,239





—

Add: Contractual termination expenses



1,118





—





—





—





331





1,118





1,118

Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (1) `

(1,176)





(24)





(38)





—





(92)





(1,237)





(314)

Less: Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender



—





—





(1,157)





—





—





(1,157)





—

Add: Tax effect of BOLI policy surrender



—





—





736





—





—





736





—

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 15,045



$ 14,742



$ 13,445



$ 13,316



$ 13,501



$ 56,549



$ 54,828

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP measure)



(65)





(74)





(42)





(59)





(61)





(273)





(252)

Operating Net Income Applicable to Common

Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 14,980



$ 14,668



$ 13,403



$ 13,257



$ 13,440



$ 56,276



$ 54,576

Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,819,574





7,018,832





7,026,807





7,010,983





7,007,761





7,213,913





6,990,603

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

(a non-GAAP measure)

$ 1.92



$ 2.09



$ 1.91



$ 1.89



$ 1.92



$ 7.80



$ 7.81



(1) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. The tax effect for quarters ending June and September 2022 have been updated to reflect the final tax deductibility for the year.





December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:

















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 517,552



$ 446,290



$ 437,837

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,982)





(54,258)





(54,529)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 445,570



$ 392,032



$ 383,308

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 5,559,737



$ 5,143,359



$ 4,891,544

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,982)





(54,258)





(54,529)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 5,487,755



$ 5,089,101



$ 4,837,015

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP

measure)



8.12 %



7.70 %



7.92 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share:

















Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 445,570



$ 392,032



$ 383,308

Common shares outstanding



7,796,440





7,007,113





6,968,192

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 57.15



$ 55.95



$ 55.01







Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)





























Noninterest expense

$ 31,869



$ 26,341



$ 25,468



$ 110,382



$ 100,484

Net interest and dividend income

$ 40,887



$ 36,278



$ 31,773



$ 143,215



$ 127,981

Total noninterest income



10,063





10,443





11,454





43,009





44,324

Total revenue

$ 50,950



$ 46,721



$ 43,227



$ 186,224



$ 172,305

Efficiency Ratio



62.55 %



56.38 %



58.92 %



59.27 %



58.32 %































Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)





























Noninterest expense

$ 31,869



$ 26,341



$ 25,468



$ 110,382



$ 100,484

Merger expenses (Pretax)



(1,545)





(150)





—





(1,941)





—

Contractual termination expenses (Pretax)



(1,118)





—





(331)





(1,118)





(1,118)

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 29,206



$ 26,191



$ 25,137



$ 107,323



$ 99,366

































Total revenue

$ 50,950



$ 46,721



$ 43,227



$ 186,224



$ 172,305

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance

("BOLI") and policy surrender (Pretax)



—





—





—





(1,157)





—

Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 50,950



$ 46,721



$ 43,227



$ 185,067



$ 172,305

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



57.32 %



56.06 %



58.15 %



57.99 %



57.67 %



































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 15,045



$ 14,742



$ 13,501



$ 56,549



$ 54,828

Average common equity

$ 510,720



$ 445,487



$ 429,894



$ 457,540



$ 417,768

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(72,110)





(54,304)





(54,574)





(58,859)





(54,707)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 438,610



$ 391,183



$ 375,320



$ 398,681



$ 363,061

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-

GAAP measure)



13.61 %



14.95 %



14.27 %



14.18 %



15.10 %































Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 15,045



$ 14,742



$ 13,501



$ 56,549



$ 54,828

Average assets

$ 5,525,401



$ 5,097,166



$ 4,677,824



$ 5,150,336



$ 4,343,873

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



1.08 %



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.10 %



1.26 %

(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

