Pet Supplies Plus Named Top Franchise in the Pet Category for Nine Consecutive Years by Entrepreneur magazine

Pet Retailer Ranked No. 22 in the Franchise 500® Ranking

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet franchise in North America with over 660 stores in 41 states, was named top pet franchise for the ninth year in a row by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Pet Supplies Plus as No. 22 for its outstanding performance in key areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, support and brand power.

Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer shared that, "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

The ranking recognition follows the company's latest development deals announced last month, which marked 90 signed franchise agreements for Pet Supplies Plus.

Pet Supplies Plus was also included in Franchise Time's Fast & Serious ranking of 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises.

Pet Supplies Plus acquired Wag N' Wash in February of 2022, to offer pet parents an unmatched pet grooming and retail experience. Investors can select between two unique business models that both benefit from the same infrastructure support providing best in class purchasing power, supply chain efficiencies and advanced marketing campaigns.

"Pet Supplies Plus has been pet-focused and neighbor-centric since our founding over 30 years ago. We are proud to now offer a second concept with Wag N' Wash that also offers neighbors pet services with the same best-in-class, retail experience," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash.

To find out more about the franchise opportunities with the lowest royalty fees within the pet category, fill out a 'get started form' for Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash to speak with a Franchise Development Director.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 660 locations in 41 states and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, www.petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 22 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2023, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the ninth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 14 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

