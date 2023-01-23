Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Remco Insurance Agencies, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its subsidiary, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Austin, Texas-based Remco Insurance Agencies, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
With roots going back to 1987, Remco Insurance is a retail non-standard auto insurance agency serving clients throughout Texas. Rahim Peerbhai and his associates will remain in their current locations under the direction of Jorge Barcena, President of RPS Pronto.

"Remco brings us strong market expertise and complements our existing footprint in Texas," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome the Remco team to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

