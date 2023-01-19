Technology empowers any farmer to trade grain globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agro.Club, an AgTech company with presence in Europe, South America, and North America, expands its grain marketplace to operate globally in order to improve the security and sustainability of the agricultural value chain. The company leverages technology to streamline extremely fragmented and operational grain trade flows. Now registered farmers, regardless of size, can sell crops worldwide with Agro.Club filling the gaps in financing, quality control, and logistics.

Recent data from the World Economic Forum in Davos indicates that our food systems and food security are in danger. All the nations are affected by COVID-19, geopolitics, disruptions of international trade, climate change, the energy crisis, and high inflation rates. Moreover, when doing business, both growers and buyers experience difficulties with ineffective logistics, a lack of financing, opaque deal execution, and price volatility. Technology is here to help.

Agro.Club's global grain marketplace has the potential to become a key component in ensuring global food security. The full-stack B2B platform, which has over 35 000 farmers and thousands of grain companies on board, now allows any grain transaction to be carried out not only in the country but also on an international scale. Using the marketplace, any farmer has the opportunity to sell crops all over the world. In seconds, embedded algorithms analyze thousands of offers in search of the best supply-demand match, providing transparency on price and availability for both parties. Moreover, Agro.Club operational teams complete the full execution process with KYC checks, quality control, logistics, and financing, making deals very secure and hassle-free. While the tech-empowered model brings efficiency to the messy grain trade, its global reach now eliminates borders, providing more trading opportunities for growers and grain buyers on different continents. The automated processes result in significantly reduced paperwork, while the direct nature of the transactions cuts out intermediaries and unnecessary transportation and storage, reducing the carbon footprint of every grain trade.

"We're on the path to becoming the largest global agriculture marketplace, bringing more security and sustainability to food supply chains. The first international transactions happened in December 2022, when two full vessels of corn reached European grain companies. This strong early traction gives us confidence in exponential growth in 2023 and beyond. Our proven and scaled in-country marketplace model now enters a new phase of growth, connecting farmers in major crop-producing regions with grain companies around the world," says Egor Kirin, CEO at Agro.Club.

Agro.Club has a top-tier executive team with global agtech, digital, grain trade, and fintech expertise. It's now present in three of the largest agricultural hubs, with further plans to expand. The Agro.Club grain business is already operationally profitable, with over $150 million of grain transactions financed and executed.

