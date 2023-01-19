Promethean Showcases its Latest Edtech Innovations at FETC 2023

With the new ActivPanel 9 and Merlyn digital assistant, Promethean continues leading the way in technology designed to support educators and transform classrooms

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, will showcase its new ActivPanel 9 with ActivSync and the Symphony Classroom digital assistant by Merlyn Mind at this year's Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) in New Orleans, January 23 – 26.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

Promethean's latest ActivPanel powered by the company's patented ActivSync technology responds to an evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility.

Promethean will also highlight Symphony Classroom with Merlyn, a complete education technology solution from Merlyn Mind that includes an AI hub, software platform, and remote control. This unique artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital assistant enables teachers to use voice commands or a remote to control their devices, browsers, apps, and more. Merlyn frees teachers from the front of the class so they can move around the room and interact with their students, and it helps them perform everyday tasks easily and improve their efficiency and productivity.

"As a pioneer in education technology, Promethean is always looking for new ways to support schools, empower teachers, and ensure student success," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "We're proud to be at the forefront of interactive panel and AI technology for education, and we're excited to demonstrate our newest innovations at FETC."

Promethean will be hosting a session on building digital learning capacity with Junior Bernadin, dean of students and IT director at the world-renowned Ron Clark Academy (RCA) in Atlanta. RCA is a long-time user of Promethean technology, which has helped the groundbreaking middle school improve teacher satisfaction, promote student engagement, and increase academic achievement.

Promethean Education Consultants will host numerous educational sessions at the company's booth, #1201, on a variety of topics, including imaginative ways to gamify lessons; how to build a friendly classroom; and how to best utilize Promethean hardware, software, and apps. Representatives from Merlyn Mind will also be at the booth demonstrating Symphony Classroom.

For more information about this year's FETC, including a detailed agenda and list of speakers, visit: https://www.fetc.org.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean