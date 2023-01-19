M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $765 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $647 million in the third 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from 1.15% in the corresponding 2021 period and 1.28% in the third quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.59% in the recent quarter, 10.91% in the similar 2021 period and 10.43% in the third quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $.22 of diluted earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2022.
The recent quarter's results reflect two noteworthy items. In the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T sold its retail insurance subsidiary, M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. ("MTIA"), to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale resulted in a gain of $136 million. Also during the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T made a $135 million tax-deductible contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation.
Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our results, both in the fourth quarter as well as full year 2022. Diluted net operating earnings per share increased in each quarter following our acquisition of People's United, including by 19% in the fourth quarter. The integration of the acquired franchise, expansion of the net interest margin and solid growth in commercial loan balances position M&T to continue its strong performance into 2023."
Earnings Highlights
Change 4Q22 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
Net income
$
765
$
458
$
647
67
%
18
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
739
$
434
$
621
70
%
19
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.29
$
3.37
$
3.53
27
%
22
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.53
%
1.15
%
1.28
%
Annualized return on average common equity
12.59
%
10.91
%
10.43
%
For the year ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $11.53, compared with $13.80 in 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $1.99 billion and $1.86 billion in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2022 was 1.05% and 8.67%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, in 2021. Merger-related expenses in 2022 were $580 million ($432 million after tax-effect, or $2.63 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share) in the prior year.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.
Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as PCD also be recognized. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 and 2021 are presented in the tables that accompany this release.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.57 in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from $3.50 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $812 million in the recent quarter, $475 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $700 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $14.42, compared with $14.11 in 2021. Net operating income in 2022 was $2.47 billion, up from $1.90 billion in 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.84 billion in the recent quarter, up from $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.69 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the 2021's fourth quarter, the impact of earning assets associated with the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $179.9 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $144.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $182.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $129.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $93.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.58% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022. Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose to $5.86 billion in 2022, compared with $3.84 billion in 2021. Average loans outstanding were $119.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $96.6 billion in 2021. Taxable-equivalent net interest income and average loans outstanding in 2022 reflect three quarters of additional earning assets, including loans, obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the recent year, the net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 3.39% in 2022 from 2.76% in 2021.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 4Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
Average earning assets
$
179,914
$
144,420
$
182,382
25
%
-1
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
1,841
$
937
$
1,691
96
%
9
%
Net interest margin
4.06
%
2.58
%
3.68
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $115 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a $15 million recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses was $517 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with a $75 million recapture of provision in 2021. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $275 million in 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $63 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .12% and .13% in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .20% in the third quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2022 and 2021 aggregated $160 million and $192 million, respectively, representing .13% and .20%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.44 billion at December 31, 2022, $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with December 31, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.85% at December 31, 2022, improved from 2.22% a year earlier and 1.89% at September 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $41 million at December 31, 2022, $24 million at December 31, 2021 and $37 million at September 30, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.93 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $1.88 billion or 1.46% at September 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 4Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,439
$
2,060
$
2,429
18
%
—
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
41
$
24
$
37
73
%
12
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,480
$
2,084
$
2,466
19
%
1
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
491
$
963
$
477
-49
%
3
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.85
%
2.22
%
1.89
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,925
$
1,469
$
1,876
31
%
3
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.46
%
1.58
%
1.46
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
90
$
(15)
$
115
—
-22
%
Net charge-offs
$
40
$
31
$
63
31
%
-36
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.12
%
.13
%
.20
%
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $579 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact of acquired operations from People's United (predominantly increases in trust income, credit-related fees and service charges on deposit accounts, net of conversion-related fee waivers) and higher trust income from legacy operations, as well as the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA. Those increases were partially offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower volumes of residential and commercial mortgage loans originated for sale, lower income recorded from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, and a planned reduction of insufficient funds fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income was $563 million in 2022's third quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA and higher trust income, partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees, bank owned life insurance income and MTIA-related insurance revenues.
Noninterest Income
Change 4Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
Mortgage banking revenues
$
82
$
139
$
83
-41
%
-2
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
106
105
115
—
-8
%
Trust income
195
169
187
15
%
4
%
Brokerage services income
22
19
21
19
%
7
%
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
14
6
5
133
%
176
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(4)
2
(1)
—
—
Other revenues from operations
267
139
153
92
%
74
%
Total
$
682
$
579
$
563
18
%
21
%
Noninterest income rose to $2.36 billion in 2022 from $2.17 billion in 2021. Acquired operations associated with the People's United acquisition (predominantly increases reflected in trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and other revenues from operations, including credit-related fees), the $136 million gain on sale of MTIA, and trust income from legacy operations were most impactful to the higher levels of noninterest income in 2022. Those increases were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues and the planned reduction of fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts.
In December 2022, Wilmington Trust National Association (a subsidiary of M&T) announced the sale of its Collective Investment Trust business to a private equity firm. That sale is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Trust income associated with this business totaled approximately $165 million and $151 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in either year.
Noninterest expense totaled $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $928 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.35 billion in the recent quarter, $904 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.21 billion in 2022's third quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was predominantly due to the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition and the $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation. The charitable contribution was the largest factor contributing to higher operating expenses in 2022's fourth quarter as compared with 2022's third quarter. Higher expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2022 for equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software and a seasonal increase in advertising and promotional spending were offset by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expenses, reflecting lower employee staffing levels following the conversion of People's United's operating systems with those of M&T and one less pay day in the fourth quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Change 4Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
Salaries and employee benefits
$
697
$
515
$
736
35
%
-5
%
Equipment and net occupancy
137
83
127
65
%
8
%
Outside data processing and software
108
79
95
37
%
13
%
FDIC assessments
24
19
28
27
%
-15
%
Advertising and marketing
32
21
21
54
%
53
%
Printing, postage and supplies
15
8
15
85
%
2
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
18
2
18
801
%
-4
%
Other costs of operations
377
201
239
88
%
58
%
Total
$
1,408
$
928
$
1,279
52
%
10
%
For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $5.05 billion compared with $3.61 billion in 2021. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $4.66 billion in 2022 and $3.56 billion in 2021. The higher level of operating expenses in 2022 was predominantly the result of the acquisition of People's United, as well as higher salaries and employee benefits expense reflecting increased staffing levels, merit increases and incentive compensation, and increased contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation.
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, 59.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the full-year 2022 was 56.6%, compared with 59.0% in 2021.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $200.7 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $155.1 billion and $198.0 billion at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021 and $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and September 30, 2022 as compared with December 31, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.5 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.8 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.
Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.61% of total assets at December 31, 2022, $17.9 billion or 11.54% at December 31, 2021 and $25.3 billion or 12.76% at September 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022, compared with $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, a year-earlier and $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $86.59 at December 31, 2022, $89.80 at December 31, 2021 and $84.28 at September 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.4% at December 31, 2022, compared with 10.7% three months earlier and 11.4% at December 31, 2021.
In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,664,887 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.72 resulting in a total cost of $600 million compared with 3,282,449 shares at an average cost per share of $182.79 and total cost of $600 million in the previous three months. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares at an average cost per share of $172.19 and total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022. No share repurchases occurred in 2021. Common shares issued in conjunction with the acquisition of People's United on April 1, 2022 totaled 50,325,004.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ422. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 26, 2023 by calling (800) 283-8486, or (402) 220-0869 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
M&T was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fourth consecutive year by the American Association of People with Disabilities ("AADP") and Disability:IN, a nonprofit resource for businesspeople with disabilities. M&T earned the top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index ("DEI"), a benchmarking report developed by the AAPD and Disability:IN to help businesses identify steps they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality in their workplaces.
M&T Bank launched a second Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Buffalo, New York following its success in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania earlier in the year. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs. Similar programs will be launched in New York City and Baltimore, Maryland in the first half of 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition; economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Performance
Net income
$
765,371
457,968
67
%
$
1,991,663
1,858,746
7
%
Net income available to common shareholders
739,126
434,171
70
%
1,891,480
1,776,987
6
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.32
3.37
28
%
$
11.59
13.81
-16
%
Diluted earnings
4.29
3.37
27
%
11.53
13.80
-16
%
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.20
—
$
4.80
4.50
7
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
172,149
128,888
34
%
164,030
128,812
27
%
Period end (2)
169,285
128,705
32
%
169,285
128,705
32
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.53
%
1.15
%
1.05
%
1.22
%
Average common shareholders' equity
12.59
%
10.91
%
8.67
%
11.54
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,840,759
937,356
96
%
$
5,861,128
3,839,509
53
%
Yield on average earning assets
4.60
%
2.64
%
3.64
%
2.84
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.98
%
.12
%
.45
%
.14
%
Net interest spread
3.62
%
2.52
%
3.19
%
2.70
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.44
%
.06
%
.20
%
.06
%
Net interest margin
4.06
%
2.58
%
3.39
%
2.76
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.12
%
.13
%
.13
%
.20
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
812,359
475,477
71
%
$
2,466,010
1,899,838
30
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
4.57
3.50
31
%
14.42
14.11
2
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.70
%
1.23
%
1.35
%
1.28
%
Average tangible common equity
21.29
%
15.98
%
16.70
%
16.80
%
Efficiency ratio
53.3
%
59.7
%
56.6
%
59.0
%
At December 31
Loan quality
2022
2021
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,438,435
2,060,083
18
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
41,375
23,901
73
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,479,810
2,083,984
19
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
491,018
963,399
-49
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
43,536
51,429
-15
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
363,409
927,788
-61
%
Renegotiated loans
$
422,186
230,408
83
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.85
%
2.22
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.46
%
1.58
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Performance
Net income
$
765,371
646,596
217,522
362,174
457,968
Net income available to common shareholders
739,126
620,554
192,236
339,590
434,171
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.32
3.55
1.08
2.63
3.37
Diluted earnings
4.29
3.53
1.08
2.62
3.37
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.20
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
172,149
175,682
178,277
129,416
128,888
Period end (2)
169,285
172,900
175,969
129,080
128,705
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.53
%
1.28
%
.42
%
.97
%
1.15
%
Average common shareholders' equity
12.59
%
10.43
%
3.21
%
8.55
%
10.91
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,840,759
1,690,518
1,422,443
907,408
937,356
Yield on average earning assets
4.60
%
3.90
%
3.12
%
2.72
%
2.64
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.98
%
.41
%
.20
%
.13
%
.12
%
Net interest spread
3.62
%
3.49
%
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.52
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.44
%
.19
%
.09
%
.06
%
.06
%
Net interest margin
4.06
%
3.68
%
3.01
%
2.65
%
2.58
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.12
%
.20
%
.16
%
.03
%
.13
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
812,359
700,030
577,622
375,999
475,477
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
4.57
3.83
3.10
2.73
3.50
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.70
%
1.44
%
1.16
%
1.04
%
1.23
%
Average tangible common equity
21.29
%
17.89
%
14.41
%
12.44
%
15.98
%
Efficiency ratio
53.3
%
53.6
%
58.3
%
64.9
%
59.7
%
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan quality
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,438,435
2,429,326
2,633,005
2,134,231
2,060,083
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
41,375
37,031
28,692
23,524
23,901
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,479,810
2,466,357
2,661,697
2,157,755
2,083,984
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
491,018
476,503
523,662
776,751
963,399
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
43,536
44,797
46,937
46,151
51,429
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
363,409
423,371
467,834
689,831
927,788
Renegotiated loans
$
422,186
356,797
276,584
242,108
230,408
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.85
%
1.89
%
2.05
%
2.32
%
2.22
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.46
%
1.46
%
1.42
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Interest income
$
2,072,209
958,518
116
%
$
6,247,120
3,938,784
59
%
Interest expense
244,835
24,725
890
425,164
114,006
273
Net interest income
1,827,374
933,793
96
5,821,956
3,824,778
52
Provision for credit losses
90,000
(15,000)
—
517,000
(75,000)
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,737,374
948,793
83
5,304,956
3,899,778
36
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
81,521
139,267
-41
356,636
571,329
-38
Service charges on deposit accounts
105,714
105,392
—
446,604
402,113
11
Trust income
194,843
168,827
15
740,717
644,716
15
Brokerage services income
22,463
18,923
19
87,877
62,791
40
Trading account and non-hedging
14,043
6,027
133
26,786
24,376
10
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(3,773)
1,426
—
(5,686)
(21,220)
—
Other revenues from operations
266,726
138,775
92
703,669
482,889
46
Total other income
681,537
578,637
18
2,356,603
2,166,994
9
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
697,276
515,043
35
2,787,351
2,045,677
36
Equipment and net occupancy
136,732
82,641
65
474,316
326,698
45
Outside data processing and software
107,886
78,814
37
376,493
291,839
29
FDIC assessments
24,008
18,830
27
90,274
69,704
30
Advertising and marketing
32,691
21,228
54
90,748
64,428
41
Printing, postage and supplies
15,082
8,140
85
55,570
36,507
52
Amortization of core deposit and other
17,600
1,954
801
55,624
10,167
447
Other costs of operations
377,013
200,850
88
1,120,060
766,603
46
Total other expense
1,408,288
927,500
52
5,050,436
3,611,623
40
Income before income taxes
1,010,623
599,930
68
2,611,123
2,455,149
6
Applicable income taxes
245,252
141,962
73
619,460
596,403
4
Net income
$
765,371
457,968
67
%
$
1,991,663
1,858,746
7
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Interest income
$
2,072,209
1,781,513
1,465,142
928,256
958,518
Interest expense
244,835
102,822
53,425
24,082
24,725
Net interest income
1,827,374
1,678,691
1,411,717
904,174
933,793
Provision for credit losses
90,000
115,000
302,000
10,000
(15,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,737,374
1,563,691
1,109,717
894,174
948,793
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
81,521
83,041
82,926
109,148
139,267
Service charges on deposit accounts
105,714
115,213
124,170
101,507
105,392
Trust income
194,843
186,577
190,084
169,213
168,827
Brokerage services income
22,463
21,086
24,138
20,190
18,923
Trading account and non-hedging
14,043
5,081
2,293
5,369
6,027
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(3,773)
(1,108)
(62)
(743)
1,426
Other revenues from operations
266,726
153,189
147,551
136,203
138,775
Total other income
681,537
563,079
571,100
540,887
578,637
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
697,276
736,354
776,201
577,520
515,043
Equipment and net occupancy
136,732
127,117
124,655
85,812
82,641
Outside data processing and software
107,886
95,068
93,820
79,719
78,814
FDIC assessments
24,008
28,105
22,585
15,576
18,830
Advertising and marketing
32,691
21,398
20,635
16,024
21,228
Printing, postage and supplies
15,082
14,768
15,570
10,150
8,140
Amortization of core deposit and other
17,600
18,384
18,384
1,256
1,954
Other costs of operations
377,013
238,059
331,304
173,684
200,850
Total other expense
1,408,288
1,279,253
1,403,154
959,741
927,500
Income before income taxes
1,010,623
847,517
277,663
475,320
599,930
Applicable income taxes
245,252
200,921
60,141
113,146
141,962
Net income
$
765,371
646,596
217,522
362,174
457,968
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,517,244
1,337,577
13
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
24,958,719
41,872,304
-40
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
3,000
—
—
Trading account
117,847
49,745
137
Investment securities
25,210,871
7,155,860
252
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
41,850,566
23,473,324
78
Real estate - commercial
45,364,571
35,389,730
28
Real estate - consumer
23,755,947
16,074,445
48
Consumer
20,593,079
17,974,953
15
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
131,564,163
92,912,452
42
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,925,331
1,469,226
31
Net loans and leases
129,638,832
91,443,226
42
Goodwill
8,490,089
4,593,112
85
Core deposit and other intangible assets
209,374
3,998
—
Other assets
10,583,865
8,651,338
22
Total assets
$
200,729,841
155,107,160
29
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
65,501,860
60,131,480
9
%
Interest-bearing deposits
98,013,008
71,411,929
37
Total deposits
163,514,868
131,543,409
24
Short-term borrowings
3,554,951
47,046
—
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,377,495
2,127,931
106
Long-term borrowings
3,964,537
3,485,369
14
Total liabilities
175,411,851
137,203,755
28
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
1,750,000
15
Common
23,307,390
16,153,405
44
Total shareholders' equity
25,317,990
17,903,405
41
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
200,729,841
155,107,160
29
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,517,244
2,255,810
1,688,274
1,411,460
1,337,577
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
24,958,719
25,391,528
33,437,454
36,025,382
41,872,304
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
3,000
—
250,250
—
—
Trading account
117,847
129,672
133,855
46,854
49,745
Investment securities
25,210,871
24,603,765
22,801,717
9,356,832
7,155,860
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
41,850,566
38,807,949
39,108,676
23,496,017
23,473,324
Real estate - commercial
45,364,571
46,138,665
46,795,139
34,553,558
35,389,730
Real estate - consumer
23,755,947
23,074,280
22,767,107
15,595,879
16,074,445
Consumer
20,593,079
20,204,693
19,815,198
18,162,938
17,974,953
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
131,564,163
128,225,587
128,486,120
91,808,392
92,912,452
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,925,331
1,875,591
1,823,790
1,472,359
1,469,226
Net loans and leases
129,638,832
126,349,996
126,662,330
90,336,033
91,443,226
Goodwill
8,490,089
8,501,357
8,501,357
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
209,374
226,974
245,358
2,742
3,998
Other assets
10,583,865
10,496,377
10,312,294
8,091,137
8,651,338
Total assets
$
200,729,841
197,955,479
204,032,889
149,863,552
155,107,160
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
65,501,860
73,023,271
72,375,515
58,520,366
60,131,480
Interest-bearing deposits
98,013,008
90,822,117
97,982,881
67,798,347
71,411,929
Total deposits
163,514,868
163,845,388
170,358,396
126,318,713
131,543,409
Short-term borrowings
3,554,951
917,806
1,119,321
50,307
47,046
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,377,495
4,476,456
3,743,278
2,174,925
2,127,931
Long-term borrowings
3,964,537
3,459,336
3,017,363
3,443,587
3,485,369
Total liabilities
175,411,851
172,698,986
178,238,358
131,987,532
137,203,755
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
2,010,600
2,010,600
1,750,000
1,750,000
Common
23,307,390
23,245,893
23,783,931
16,126,020
16,153,405
Total shareholders' equity
25,317,990
25,256,493
25,794,531
17,876,020
17,903,405
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
200,729,841
197,955,479
204,032,889
149,863,552
155,107,160
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31, 2022 from
December 31,
Change
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
2022
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2021
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2021
2022
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
25,089
3.75
%
44,316
.15
%
30,752
2.23
%
-43
%
-18
%
$
33,435
1.52
%
35,829
.13
%
-7
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
—
4.32
—
.47
29
.55
—
-99
70
.43
167
.12
-58
Trading account
122
2.13
50
1.62
131
1.78
144
-7
109
1.49
50
1.89
119
Investment securities
25,297
2.77
6,804
2.12
23,945
2.62
272
6
19,897
2.59
6,409
2.20
210
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
40,038
5.76
22,330
3.65
38,321
4.87
79
4
34,926
4.68
25,191
3.58
39
Real estate - commercial
45,690
5.06
36,717
3.89
46,282
4.49
24
-1
43,576
4.35
37,321
3.96
17
Real estate - consumer
23,334
3.92
16,290
3.53
22,962
3.84
43
2
21,257
3.75
16,770
3.55
27
Consumer
20,344
5.28
17,913
4.31
19,960
4.76
14
2
19,538
4.65
17,331
4.43
13
Total loans and leases, net
129,406
5.12
93,250
3.87
127,525
4.55
39
1
119,297
4.41
96,613
3.90
23
Total earning assets
179,914
4.60
144,420
2.64
182,382
3.90
25
-1
172,808
3.64
139,068
2.84
24
Goodwill
8,494
4,593
8,501
85
—
7,537
4,593
64
Core deposit and other intangible assets
218
5
236
—
-8
179
8
—
Other assets
9,966
8,704
10,012
14
—
9,728
9,000
8
Total assets
$
198,592
157,722
201,131
26
%
-1
%
$
190,252
152,669
25
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
87,068
.76
70,518
.04
89,360
.31
23
%
-3
%
$
84,753
.32
70,879
.05
20
%
Time deposits
6,182
1.29
2,914
.40
5,050
.09
112
22
4,850
.49
3,263
.57
49
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
181
.11
-100
Total interest-bearing deposits
93,250
.80
73,432
.05
94,410
.29
27
-1
89,603
.33
74,323
.07
21
Short-term borrowings
1,632
3.24
58
.01
913
1.16
—
79
936
2.08
68
.01
—
Long-term borrowings
3,753
4.65
3,441
1.77
3,281
3.67
9
14
3,440
3.23
3,537
1.76
-3
Total interest-bearing liabilities
98,635
.98
76,931
.12
98,604
.41
28
—
93,979
.45
77,928
.14
21
Noninterest-bearing deposits
70,218
61,012
72,861
15
-4
68,888
55,666
24
Other liabilities
4,393
2,166
4,001
103
10
3,575
2,166
65
Total liabilities
173,246
140,109
175,466
24
-1
166,442
135,760
23
Shareholders' equity
25,346
17,613
25,665
44
-1
23,810
16,909
41
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
198,592
157,722
201,131
26
%
-1
%
$
190,252
152,669
25
%
Net interest spread
3.62
2.52
3.49
3.19
2.70
Contribution of interest-free funds
.44
.06
.19
.20
.06
Net interest margin
4.06
%
2.58
%
3.68
%
3.39
%
2.76
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
765,371
457,968
1,991,663
1,858,746
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
13,559
1,447
42,771
7,532
Merger-related expenses (1)
33,429
16,062
431,576
33,560
Net operating income
$
812,359
475,477
2,466,010
1,899,838
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.29
3.37
11.53
13.80
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.08
.01
.26
.06
Merger-related expenses (1)
.20
.12
2.63
.25
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
4.57
3.50
14.42
14.11
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,408,288
927,500
5,050,436
3,611,623
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(17,600)
(1,954)
(55,624)
(10,167)
Merger-related expenses
(45,113)
(21,190)
(338,321)
(43,860)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,345,575
904,356
4,656,491
3,557,596
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
3,670
112
102,150
176
Equipment and net occupancy
2,294
340
6,709
341
Outside data processing and software
2,193
250
5,438
1,119
Advertising and marketing
5,258
337
9,262
866
Printing, postage and supplies
2,953
186
6,786
2,965
Other costs of operations
28,745
19,965
207,976
38,393
Other expense
45,113
21,190
338,321
43,860
Provision for credit losses
—
—
242,000
—
Total
$
45,113
21,190
580,321
43,860
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,345,575
904,356
4,656,491
3,557,596
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,840,759
937,356
5,861,128
3,839,509
Other income
681,537
578,637
2,356,603
2,166,994
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(3,773)
1,426
(5,686)
(21,220)
Denominator
$
2,526,069
1,514,567
8,223,417
6,027,723
Efficiency ratio
53.3
%
59.7
%
56.6
%
59.0
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
198,592
157,722
190,252
152,669
Goodwill
(8,494)
(4,593)
(7,537)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(218)
(5)
(179)
(8)
Deferred taxes
54
1
43
2
Average tangible assets
$
189,934
153,125
182,579
148,070
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
25,346
17,613
23,810
16,909
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,750)
(1,946)
(1,438)
Average common equity
23,335
15,863
21,864
15,471
Goodwill
(8,494)
(4,593)
(7,537)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(218)
(5)
(179)
(8)
Deferred taxes
54
1
43
2
Average tangible common equity
$
14,677
11,266
14,191
10,872
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
200,730
155,107
Goodwill
(8,490)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(209)
(4)
Deferred taxes
51
1
Total tangible assets
$
192,082
150,511
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,318
17,903
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,750)
Common equity
23,307
16,153
Goodwill
(8,490)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(209)
(4)
Deferred taxes
51
1
Total tangible common equity
$
14,659
11,557
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
765,371
646,596
217,522
362,174
457,968
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
13,559
14,141
14,138
933
1,447
Merger-related expenses (1)
33,429
39,293
345,962
12,892
16,062
Net operating income
$
812,359
700,030
577,622
375,999
475,477
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.29
3.53
1.08
2.62
3.37
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.08
.08
.08
.01
.01
Merger-related expenses (1)
.20
.22
1.94
.10
.12
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
4.57
3.83
3.10
2.73
3.50
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,408,288
1,279,253
1,403,154
959,741
927,500
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(17,600)
(18,384)
(18,384)
(1,256)
(1,954)
Merger-related expenses
(45,113)
(53,027)
(222,809)
(17,372)
(21,190)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,345,575
1,207,842
1,161,961
941,113
904,356
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
3,670
13,094
85,299
87
112
Equipment and net occupancy
2,294
2,106
502
1,807
340
Outside data processing and software
2,193
2,277
716
252
250
Advertising and marketing
5,258
2,177
1,199
628
337
Printing, postage and supplies
2,953
651
2,460
722
186
Other costs of operations
28,745
32,722
132,633
13,876
19,965
Other expense
45,113
53,027
222,809
17,372
21,190
Provision for credit losses
—
—
242,000
—
—
Total
$
45,113
53,027
464,809
17,372
21,190
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,345,575
1,207,842
1,161,961
941,113
904,356
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,840,759
1,690,518
1,422,443
907,408
937,356
Other income
681,537
563,079
571,100
540,887
578,637
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(3,773)
(1,108)
(62)
(743)
1,426
Denominator
$
2,526,069
2,254,705
1,993,605
1,449,038
1,514,567
Efficiency ratio
53.3
%
53.6
%
58.3
%
64.9
%
59.7
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
198,592
201,131
208,865
151,648
157,722
Goodwill
(8,494)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(218)
(236)
(254)
(3)
(5)
Deferred taxes
54
56
60
1
1
Average tangible assets
$
189,934
192,450
200,170
147,053
153,125
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
25,346
25,665
26,090
17,894
17,613
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,750)
(1,750)
Average common equity
23,335
23,654
24,079
16,144
15,863
Goodwill
(8,494)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(218)
(236)
(254)
(3)
(5)
Deferred taxes
54
56
60
1
1
Average tangible common equity
$
14,677
14,973
15,384
11,549
11,266
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
200,730
197,955
204,033
149,864
155,107
Goodwill
(8,490)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(209)
(227)
(245)
(3)
(4)
Deferred taxes
51
54
57
1
1
Total tangible assets
$
192,082
189,281
195,344
145,269
150,511
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,318
25,256
25,795
17,876
17,903
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,750)
(1,750)
Common equity
23,307
23,245
23,784
16,126
16,153
Goodwill
(8,490)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(209)
(227)
(245)
(3)
(4)
Deferred taxes
51
54
57
1
1
Total tangible common equity
$
14,659
14,571
15,095
11,531
11,557
(1)
After any related tax effect.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation