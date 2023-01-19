LENNAR ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF BEACON AT BRIDGEWAY IN BAY AREA

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Beacon at Bridgeway, a premier collection of brand new single-family home designs in Newark, California. Located within the Bridgeway master-planned community, Beacon is surrounded by water and wildlife, yet still just a short drive to all areas of the dynamic San Francisco Bay Area.

Home shoppers are invited to the grand opening of Beacon at Bridgeway, taking place Saturday, January 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The day will include complimentary food and beverages, music, and exclusive tours of two stunning new Lennar model homes. Following the event, self-guided tours will be available at Beacon at Bridgeway daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"Beacon at Bridgeway offers everything a homeowner could wish for – estate-style homes that are surrounded by the Bay Area's stunning natural wonders, but also near Silicon Valley and just minutes away from San Francisco, one of the world's most exciting cities and economic centers," said Brian Olin, Lennar Bay Area Division President. "We are excited to offer our newest Lennar community within the Bridgeway master plan and look forward to helping Lennar homebuyers establish themselves in this fantastic location."

Homes at Beacon at Bridgeway range from 2,152 to 2,698 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. All homes feature generous open layouts, gourmet kitchens, resort-style owner's suites and California rooms that seamlessly link indoor and outdoor spaces. Homeowners will have the choice of Farmhouse or Craftsman exterior styles.

All homes at Beacon at Bridgeway incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like the Ring alarm security systems, keyless entries, and smart thermostats. Every home also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Beacon at Bridgeway, this includes GE stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Beacon at Bridgeway will enjoy an active lifestyle within the Bridgeway master-planned community with amenities including a clubhouse with a resort-style pool, spa, kitchen and lounge space. Bridgeway also offers a dog park and access to the Bay Trail, a walking and cycling path running through all nine Bay Area counties. Future development at Bridgeway includes additional community parks, a fitness park, children's playground, amphitheater and boardwalk.

Lennar has also developed, and is selling, several other home collections within Bridgeway, including the Villas single-family homes and the Towns and Terraces condominium collections.

Beacon at Bridgeway is close to neighborhood shopping and dining, including the 1.1 million-square-foot NewPark regional mall, and offers easy access to Dumbarton Bridge and I-880. It is also minutes from the San Francisco Bay, nature trails and wildlife preserves.

The Beacon at Bridgeway model homes and sales office are located at 9321 Enterprise Dr. in Newark, California. For more information, call (888) 216-2330 or visit the Beacon at Bridgeway community website­ or www.lennar.com/BayArea.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

