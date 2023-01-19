DM Clinical Research Opens New Research Site in Boston Area

National Site Network Continues Expansion, Partners With Moderna on CMVictory Trial

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Clinical Research , a national network of clinical trial sites, has opened its first research location in the Boston metropolitan area and Massachusetts. The Houston, Texas-headquartered company also announced it will soon start enrolling patients in Moderna's CMVictory Trial studying mRNA-1647, an investigational vaccine, to understand whether it can help the immune system protect against cytomegalovirus (CMV).

Mohammad Millwala (back row, fourth from left), DM Clinical Research Founder & CEO, and Conor Knightly (front row, sixth from left), Moderna Vice President Clinical Operations, Infectious Disease, with their teams during the opening of DM Clinical Research’s first Boston area site. Photo credit: Marvin Germain (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to open our first dedicated clinical trial site in Massachusetts and to once again partner with Moderna on their valuable research," said DM Clinical Research Founder & CEO Mohammad Millwala. "DM Clinical Research is committed to making participation in clinical trials accessible to a broader, more diverse population base. In 2022, minority enrollment for all of our studies was more than 49%. The Boston site enhances our ability to offer research sponsors access to a diverse patient footprint that already includes underserved communities in Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Philadelphia."

Moderna was among the key biopharma and community partners that joined DM Clinical Research for a ribbon cutting celebration and tours of the 4,000-square-foot research site, which includes patient rooms, laboratory facilities, and vaccine storage and preparation rooms. The site address is 77 Pond Avenue, Suite 205C in Brookline.

"Moderna is incredibly grateful for our partnership with DM Clinical over the past several years, making access to our clinical trials available for everyone in the diverse communities they serve, and delivering quality data through a positive participant experience," said Conor Knightly, Moderna Vice President Clinical Operations, Infectious Disease. "We are excited to bring their vast experience and collaborative spirit to our backyard and look forward to the beneficial impact they will have in the greater Boston community."

Jose Azocar, MD, PhD, an internal medicine specialist with more than 3 decades of clinical research experience, is the lead Principal Investigator at the Boston site. Dr. Azocar has an extensive background in clinical medicine, immunology, hematology, oncology, primary care, research, and virology. He has practiced medicine in Massachusetts for many years. DM Clinical Research Regional Director Amy Sheets, a clinical research professional with nearly 20 years of experience, manages the new Boston site.

"DM Clinical Research is in a period of rapid growth with multiple new study sites added over the last two years in addition to the quadrupling of our staff to over 500 employees," said Millwala. "We expect this transformational growth trajectory to continue for the foreseeable future, on the road to becoming the leading independent clinical research network in the nation."

About DM Clinical Research

DM Clinical Research is an integrated national network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company includes 13 dedicated research centers and a network of affiliate sites, servicing a range of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, internal medicine, pediatrics, gastroenterology, psychiatry, women's health, and more. DM Clinical Research received the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical Research brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit DMClinical.com or call (281) 517-0550.

