Customer Service Excellence: UniFirst Names Aldo Croatti Award Winners

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has named eight Route Service Representatives (RSRs) recipients of the prestigious Aldo Croatti Award for 2022.

This accolade is the most coveted of all UniFirst Corporation recognitions. Named after the company founder, the Aldo Croatti Award is presented to UniFirst RSRs who exemplify customer service excellence by retaining 100 percent of their customers in the most recent fiscal year.

UniFirst's 2022 Aldo Croatti Award recipients are as follows:

Joshua Ayala , Fort Worth, Texas

Marc Briganti , Wilmington, Delaware

Ronald Caywood , College Station, Texas

Trey Creamer , Greenville, South Carolina

Josh Eickenhorst , College Station, Texas

Patrick Lebel , Montreal, Quebec

Jerrell Smidovec , Austin, Texas

Jeff Traut , Cleveland, Ohio

"It gives me great pleasure to start out the new year by acknowledging this elite group of service professionals for meeting and exceeding their business goals. I'm extremely proud of their accomplishments and for continuing to set the standard for customer service excellence," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "Providing the best service experience in our industry continues to be our top focus. And, these RSRs represent best-in-class service professionals who always put the customers first."

Each Aldo Croatti Award winner was honored at UniFirst's President's Club celebrations held in Aruba receiving a cash prize and other rewards. These individuals will also be publicly recognized with customer communications.

For more information about UniFirst and the company's uniform rental service programs, please visit https://unifirst.com/uniforms-workwear/rental/

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com

