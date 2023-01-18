WesBanco Promotes Scott Love as Executive Vice President Wealth Management

- Company also announces retirement of Jon Dargusch -

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that it has promoted Scott Love to Executive Vice President, Wealth Management succeeding Jon Dargusch, who retired effective December 31, 2022. In his new role, Mr. Love will be responsible for WesBanco Trust and Investment Services ("WTIS"), a division of WesBanco Bank, the banking subsidiary of WesBanco, Inc., including investment advisory services to the WesMark Funds, WesBanco Securities Inc., WesBanco Insurance Services Inc., and private client services.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting time in the 100-year history of WesBanco Wealth Management which has helped thousands of individuals, businesses, government entities, and charitable organizations develop plans to build and preserve wealth and achieve financial goals," said Jayson M. Zatta, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for WesBanco. "I am pleased to announce the promotion of Scott to lead our wealth management division, as his experience and leadership have prepared him for this role. I would also like to give my heartfelt thanks to Jon Dargusch for his hard-work and dedication over the past decade as he grew our wealth management business to the premier entity it is today, and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Mr. Zatta continued, "For more than 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered, and our success is due to the outstanding efforts of our employees and market leaders. Their efforts allowed us to be recognized as the only midsize bank in the country to receive top ten honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success, as well as being named one of America's most trusted companies."

Mr. Love, who has more than 20 years of investment research and portfolio management experience, joined WTIS during 2012 and was named Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Strategist and Chair of the Chief Investment Office in February 2021. Mr. Love has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA®) designation from the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association, and the Chartered Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation from the Investment Management Consultants Association. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Baldwin-Wallace College and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Banking and Finance from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

Mr. Dargusch joined WesBanco during 2011 as Executive Vice President, Wealth Management. His leadership and vision were critical to the growth and success of wealth management. He was instrumental in building WesBanco's private client services, which has approximately $1 billion in loans and deposits across 4,000 relationships (as of September 30, 2022), as well as expanded the capabilities of WTIS, the WesMark Funds, WesBanco Securities, Inc., and WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc. Furthermore, he oversaw the growth in assets under management of approximately 60% to $4.6 billion (as of September 30, 2022).

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full-service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WesBanco Bank, Inc. is a Member FDIC. WesBanco Trust and Investment Services may invest in insured deposits or non-deposit investment products. Non-deposit investment products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, not insured by any government entity and are subject to investment risk, including the risk of possible loss of the principal amount invested.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.