THREE RMO ATTORNEYS NAMED 2023 SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced today that Founding Partner Scott Rahn, Managing Partner Sean Muntz, and Senior Attorney Mathew Wrenshall have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers lists as "Top Rated Estate & Trust Litigators," with Rahn listed in the exclusive 'Top 100: Southern California Super Lawyers List' for the seventh year in a row.

"We are honored to be selected by our peers for such a prestigious recognition," said Rahn. "This honor is a tribute to our firm's commitment to bringing peace of mind to our clients."

California attorney Scott Rahn resolves contests, disputes and litigation related to trusts, estates and conservatorships, creating a welcome peace of mind for clients. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees and executors. He utilizes his experience to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and efficiently address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estate conflicts and probate litigation. Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Scott collaborates closely with clients. He pursues and defends claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute. His advice and counsel also include prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse.

Sean Muntz serves as Managing Partner of RMO LLP. Muntz is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer, with litigation experience spanning a broad range of subject matters, including banking, general commercial, employment, probate, real estate, securities, intellectual property, maritime and environmental disputes. Sean has litigated matters in state and federal courts throughout California, and in alternative dispute resolution forums, including AAA and JAMS, and before the NASD/FINRA and Pacific Stock Exchange. Muntz's practice focuses on representing beneficiaries, and professional and corporate fiduciaries (administrators, executors, trustees, conservators, and guardians) in contested trust, estate and probate litigation.

Mathew Wrenshall is a Senior Attorney in the Los Angeles and Pasadena offices of RMO LLP. He handles disputes over contested wills, trusts, and conservatorships in probate court. Using his lengthy experience as a litigator, Wrenshall works closely with clients to resolve complex disputes that often involve complicated family dynamics. Wrenshall has experience with claims relating to disinheritance, elder abuse, and undue influence, and is experienced at finding creative solutions to what are often fraught and emotional situations.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

