SERENDIPITY3 CREATES FIRST-EVER SPICY FRRROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE WITH NEW HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL

The New York City restaurant partnered with Broadway musical comedy, "Some Like It Hot" to create a limited-time spicy version of the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate available today through the end of January.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season may be behind us, but the winter broadway season is just getting started. To celebrate, Serendipity3 , Upper East Side landmark and home of the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, teamed up with Some Like It Hot , a new hit Broadway musical comedy, to create a spicy rendition of its iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate available now through the end of January.

The "Some Like it Frrrozen Hot Chocolate'' features a frosting and Red Hot candy rimmed goblet filled with Serendipity3's iconic blend of cocoas infused with ancho chili, sriracha sauce, cinnamon and allspice. The limited-edition dessert is topped with a cloud of whipped cream, hot salted sriracha milk chocolate shavings, a drizzle of sriracha sauce, spicy gummy pepper candy and a "Some Like It Hot" stirrer that changes colors based on temperature. Priced at $27.95, this collaborative spicy edition of the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate dessert is available beginning today until the end of January at the famous NYC restaurant.

"As big fans of the movie, we were so thrilled to see that Some Like It Hot debuted on Broadway last month and were so excited to come together to deliver a delicious dessert inspired completely by the show," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "You won't want to miss out coming by Serendipity3 this month to try out this mouthwatering and spicy new take on the fan-favorite Frrrozen Hot Chocolate before or after enjoying the musical in Times Square!"

Serendipity3 has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item over the past 68 years, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas. The restaurant is known for bringing extravagant desserts, such as the Selena Sundae, inspired by part owner and investor in the restaurant Selena Gomez , and world record breaking menu items. These menu items have captivated a worldwide audience and a celebrity following for decades, including Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family Andy Warhol and more.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About Some Like It Hot Musical:

The new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on December 11, 2022. This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film. Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them? Some Like It Hot is produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar, and Mariah Carey. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer. Tickets are available at www.Telecharge.com .

