Argosy Private Equity Acquires Unisorb Installation Technologies

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Unisorb Installation Technologies ("Unisorb" or the "Company"). This is the sixth investment in Argosy's sixth lower middle market fund.

Established in 1935 and headquartered in Michigan Center, Michigan, Unisorb is a provider of highly-engineered products that are mission-critical for the optimum performance and useful life of machinery installation systems. Unisorb's products anchor, align, level or isolate equipment and machinery from vibrations. The Company has a long-held and diverse customer base, including OEMs, large well-known companies, and smaller machine tool dealers. Argosy partnered with Stone River Capital Partners on the acquisition.

"Unisorb is pleased to be partnering with Argosy. The partnership will enable us to improve product development and implement strategic initiatives to help increase our overall market presence. Argosy is committed to upholding the Unisorb culture and focus on the customer through its specialized engineering team. We believe Argosy's investment in our growth opportunities will make this partnership a success," said Kevin Putman, President of Unisorb.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Unisorb team to continue to fuel the company's growth in this highly attractive industry. Unisorb is well regarded in the industry and has an extremely loyal customer base due to its superior quality, expert engineering team, excellent customer service with quick turnaround and product availability, and complete line of solutions," said Keven Shanahan, Partner, Argosy Private Equity.

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners, and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an investment adviser with approximately $3.1 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

