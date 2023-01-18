360training Earns Best Place for Working Parents Award in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Place for Working Parents®, a community of business leaders that assesses whether businesses are family-friendly, has honored 360training, a leading online regulatory training provider, as one of this year's best places for working parents.

We're proud of the environment we've created where team members can succeed and access quality benefits and resources.

The Best Place for Working Parents® offers a competitive designation that recognizes innovation across the top 10 research-backed family-friendly workplace policies. These businesses prove that "family-friendly is business-friendly."

The Best Place for Working Parents recognizes that organizations that promote family-friendly policies are more competitive and innovative in their industries and attract top candidates. In this post-COVID era, employees had to balance work, eldercare, and parenting demands. 360training listened to their needs and created new ways to support them. These policies help working families and increase the company's bottom line. For 360training, they include:

Unlimited paid time off

Remote working

Flexible hours

Employer-covered medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Short and long-term disability insurance

401k matching

Employee assistance counseling

Pet insurance

"As we strive to perpetually improve, our policies have always prioritized people first." Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training, elaborates, "We are proud of the environment we have created where team members can be successful and have access to quality benefits and resources. When our employees thrive, they are empowered to create a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve—which is our mission."

Ryan Linders, CMO at 360training, adds, "As a parent of four young kids, I'm driven by the culture we've created that allows flexibility to focus on family, all while maintaining a fast-paced and rewarding work atmosphere. We work and play hard, giving us quality time and flexible hours to maintain a healthy work-life balance."

About 360training

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for their communities. We have delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including 360training, Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, TIPS, Learn2Serve, and AdvanceOnline. Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to learn more.

