Welltower Announces Executive and Senior Leadership Team Promotions

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced executive and senior leadership team promotions to reflect the next generation of leadership for the Company.

Nikhil Chaudhri was appointed Executive Vice President - Chief Investment Officer and a member of Welltower's Investment Committee after previously serving as Senior Vice President and Co-Head of US Investments. Since joining Welltower eight years ago as an associate, Mr. Chaudhri has led many of the Company's most complex transactions which have resulted in substantial value creation for shareholders. Mr. Chaudhri holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BSE in computer science engineering from the University of Michigan.

Ayesha Menon was appointed Executive Vice President - Wellness Housing and Development, after driving the Company's wellness housing growth initiatives for the past four years as Senior Vice President- Wellness Housing and Development and a member of Welltower's Investment Committee. She joined Welltower from a subsidiary of Alphabet and had previously amassed significant experience in private equity real estate. Ms. Menon holds an MBA from Stanford University and a BSE in civil engineering from Princeton University.

Swagat Banerjee was promoted to Chief Data Officer after previously serving as Senior Vice President - Data & Insights. Mr. Banerjee has led the rapid growth of Welltower's industry-leading data analytics platform over the past seven years, after previously acquiring two decades of data analytics experience. Mr. Banerjee holds an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Russ J. Simon was promoted to Senior Vice President, Co-Head of US Investments and named to Welltower's Investment Committee. Mr. Simon, a member of the senior leadership team, joined Welltower 12 years ago as an investment analyst and now leads the Company's investments in the medical office and seniors housing sectors. Mr. Simon earned an MBA with honors from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a BBA degree with a minor in mathematics, also from the Ross School of Business. Welltower's investment leadership was further bolstered through the promotion of Andrew Cohen to Co-Head of US Investments. Mr. Cohen, who was also named a member of the senior leadership team, joined Welltower five years ago as an associate and now leads investments in the wellness housing and seniors housing sectors. Mr. Cohen holds a bachelor's degree in human and organizational development with a minor in financial economics from Vanderbilt University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Sharon M. Makowsky was promoted to Deputy General Counsel of Welltower and named a member of the senior leadership team. Ms. Makowsky has led numerous transactions across the Company over the past four years and has been a trailblazer in deal innovation and structuring. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Makowsky acquired many years of experience in transaction law, several of which included Welltower as a client. Ms. Makowsky holds a J.D. from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in economics and sociology from Brandeis University.

Welltower's corporate finance leadership was strengthened through the promotions of Krishna Soma, Matthew Carrus, and Zac Stein. Mr. Soma and Mr. Carrus, members of the senior leadership team, were promoted to Senior Vice President and will continue to lead Welltower's corporate finance and capital markets functions. Mr. Soma joined the Company three years ago after spending nearly two decades on the buyside at global investment management firms. Mr. Soma holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Michigan and is a CFA Charterholder. Mr. Carrus joined the firm eight years ago as an associate, starting as a member of the investments team and subsequently joining the corporate finance, treasury and capital markets functions. Mr. Carrus received an MBA from the University of North Carolina and graduated with honors from Pace University with a BBA degree. In addition, Zac Stein, who currently leads Welltower's Financial Planning & Analysis function, was named to the senior leadership team. Mr. Stein joined the firm nearly eight years ago as an analyst and is now responsible for all of the Company's forecasting and budgeting initiatives. Mr. Stein received an MBA from Xavier University and holds a BBA degree from the University of Toledo.

"It is with great pleasure that Welltower announces the promotion of these extraordinarily talented individuals," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer. "I am personally honored and humbled to work alongside them every day and could not be more proud of their accomplishments. They bring an outsider mentality to the Company and are being recognized for their unique ability to create value for Welltower's shareholders and, just as importantly, for their positive impact on the organization overall. Many of them joined Welltower very early in their careers and I am proud to have witnessed their advancement to become key leaders of the organization. The individuals being recognized today have also been instrumental in developing talent across the organization, shaping our unique ownership oriented culture and strengthening Welltower's foundation as a long-term compounding machine. I look forward to working with our growing leadership team to drive the Company's continued success now and into the future."

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

