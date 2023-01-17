Scaling Up Capacity, Eitan Medical Opens New Manufacturing Facility Bolstered by Semi-Automated Production Lines

Facility Includes Two ISO-7 Clean Rooms for Multiple Configurations of Sorrel™ Wearable Drug Delivery Platform for Biologic Drug Delivery

NETANYA, Israel , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions across the care continuum, announced today the opening of its new manufacturing facility at the company's headquarters. On-site manufacturing will support Eitan Medical's production scale of its Pharmaceutical Solutions division.

The facility will manufacture the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform across multiple device configurations, including Sorrel™ vial- and cartridge-based wearable injectors, pre-filled and pre-loaded in primary containers up to 50ml, as well as small volume on-body injectors.

"Having on-site manufacturing capabilities enables tight alignment between our R&D, Engineering, Quality and Manufacturing teams and gives us the agility to implement innovations and new product features rapidly," said Oded Peres, Vice President of Operations at Eitan Medical. "With multiple clean rooms, production lines and automated testing stations, we can provide quality assurance for every device that passes through our lines."

The new facility comprises 410 square meters (4413 sq. ft.) with two ISO-7 clean rooms, as well as 50 square meters (538 sq. ft.) of supporting areas. Two semi-automated production lines incorporate both fully and semi-automated technologies and processes, including, ultrasonic machines, duckbill dispensing robots, high-end pressure and leakage testers, heat staking stations with automated vision control and functional testers with high resolution needle vision inspection and needle lubrication. The increased production capacity for Sorrel™ devices will support Eitan Medical's pharmaceutical partners working on feasibility projects, joint development, and clinical studies, as well as commercial implementation.



The facility also features manual production lines to support the increased demand from Eitan Medical's customers and allows for multiple products and customer lines to be manufactured simultaneously.

"The manufacturing lines significantly improve our ability to support customers and meet increased market demand, while maintaining full control and quality of our devices," added Dr. Andrei Yosef, General Manager of Pharmaceutical Solutions at Eitan Medical. "We have multiple pharmaceutical partners looking to utilize our Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform and our increased production capacity will enable us to meet this increasing demand."

Eitan Medical partnered with Germany-based teamtechnik, experts in developing and building special-purpose automation equipment. Experts in the automation field, teamtechnik supported from concept and design through set-up and validation on site.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs. Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire™ infusion platform*, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform, the patient-centric on-body injector for delivery of biologic treatments; and Avoset™ infusion pump, connected infusion systems for the home care market.

For more information, visit: https://www.eitanmedical.com/

* Eitan Medical Ltd is legal manufacturer of the Sapphire™ infusion pump, the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform (FDA investigational device) and the Avoset™ (FDA investigational device)

