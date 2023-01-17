The Carlson Law Firm Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Carlson Cares Scholarship

KILLEEN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High school seniors in Texas headed to a university or college in Texas for the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a $1,500 academic scholarship from The Carlson Law Firm.

This marks the firm's third year offering scholarships to deserving seniors in Texas.

Application submissions opened Jan. 17 and will run through April 14 until 5 p.m. Students can submit their applications on The Carlson Law Firm's website at carlsonattorneys.com/scholarship.

"One of the reasons we've continued to do these scholarships is because we want people, especially young people, to feel good about the work they've done to help others," Managing Partner Craig Carlson said. "Our team really enjoys learning about the positive impact these teens have had on their communities, and we always want them to know that we're rooting for them to succeed no matter where their journey takes them."

Last year's winners, Daylen Sauls, from Waco, went to Tarleton State, and Cole Ralston, from Holland, went to Texas State Technical College.

This year, the firm is encouraging seniors to use their creativity when submitting their applications. Seniors will have the option to choose one of three prompts. Students can choose to answer the prompt by either submitting a 2-3 minute video or writing a 300-500 word essay.

Further eligibility requirements include the following:

Must be a high school senior for the 2022-2023 school year

Enrolled in a Texas school

Must be headed to a Texas university, college or trade school for the 2023-2024 school year

The application must be submitted online through the scholarship form at carlsonattorneys.com/scholarship

Submit proof of enrollment

Submit an unofficial transcript

Prompts can be viewed on The Carlson Law Firm's website: carlsonattorneys.com/scholarship.

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a national injury law firm with 16 locations in Texas. In addition to receiving some of the top verdicts and settlements in the nation, our legal team is endlessly dedicated to helping anyone in need. One of the best ways to serve our clients is through service to uplift everyone in our community.

