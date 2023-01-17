Babson College's Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership, in conjunction with Women Business Collaborative and Wells Fargo Launch Series on the Fundamentals of Capital

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College's Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership, Women Business Collaborative (WBC), and Wells Fargo are thrilled to announce a collaboration that will produce educational resources for women entrepreneurs and businesswomen. The Fundamentals of Capital modules and interviews provide women entrepreneurs and businesswomen with tools to learn about how capital is structured.

"Judith Goldkrand, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking National Women's Segment leader, shares, "Wells Fargo is deeply committed to empowering women business owners. We're proud to partner with Women Business Collaborative and Babson College to develop this valuable learning series and help women make informed capital decisions to support their business growth and financial success."

The modules and interviews are open for registration and can be found exclusively on WBC's website here . Modules will focus on the following topics Understanding Capital Structure and Needs, Institutional Capital & Ownership, and Accessing Capital and include interviews with professionals in the financial industry.

"WBC is laser focused on increasing the revenues of businesses owned by women," said Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. "The best way to do this is to ensure entrepreneurs and women business owners understand the structures of financing and how to access capital. This collaboration allows women business owners access to the expertise and tools to understand institutional capital structures and how to navigate these systems."

This collaboration creates the opportunity for women to become more knowledgeable about capital in order to successfully sustain growth, expand their scope and scale their businesses. "We work to create a world of inclusive, transformative, and courageous leaders, where women are universally recognized for the value they bring," said executive director Dr. Shakenna Williams. "Collaborations like this one get us one step closer to bridging the gender gap in business," she added."

Fundamentals of Capital is for the women entrepreneurs with employees/teams and the aspiration to annually make $5M-$20M in revenue. You can find each module and interview sign up here on WBC's website.

About Babson College's Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership:

Babson's Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership is the premier center for business acceleration, global entrepreneurship research, and entrepreneurial leadership. We support, educate, and empower Babson students, alumni, and the entrepreneurship ecosystem with mentorship and resources to elevate women entrepreneurs and bridge the gender gap in business.

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC):

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 76 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org

