AVYA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Avaya Holdings Corp. Shareholders

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 22, 2021 to November 29, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 6, 2023
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Avaya Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's internal control over financial reporting was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Avaya you have until March 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Avaya securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the AVYA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

