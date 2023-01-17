Artist Duo Concept2048 Will Release 2048 NFTs To Raise Awareness of Global Problems

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative duo Concept2048 releases 2,048 unique NFTs to raise awareness of global problems. The Metamorphoses collection , which will be on sale from January 24, is a polyptych of hand-made photographs, part of which was exhibited in the sixth edition of the contemporary art exhibition "Personal Structures" in Palazzo Mora at the 59th Venice Art Biennale 2022.

The Metamorphoses collection by Concept2048 has been exhibited in the sixth edition of the contemporary art exhibition (PRNewswire)

Ekaterina Perekopskaya and Rostyslav Brenych are the creative forces behind the project who specialize in fashion, art and conceptual production. The digital artists use NFT technology to draw attention to world problems such as climate change, pollution, overconsumption, and poverty. Each photograph captures an envoy - a person who believes that caring for the world should take precedence over the individual's concern for themselves. To highlight the need for consciousness, the authors used a sustainable approach when creating the work.

The limited collection of NFTs will give buyers the opportunity not only to access a unique piece of art but also to contribute to building a better future by voting for initiatives and prioritising areas of action. Moreover, part of the funds received from the NFT sale will be donated to charities based on the NFT owners' votes to solve the most pressing environmental and humanitarian problems. Thus, the authors invite everyone to try on the image of the envoy who came to Earth to help people see the true state of the modern environment and encourage them to start acting now.

"We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to events happening in the world and must allow ourselves to influence them", said Ekaterina Perekopskaya", Concept2048 co-founder; art director, fashion designer and stylist. "In Metamorphoses, the privilege of owning artwork is expanded through the opportunity to be part of a global idea and influence what kind of legacy the collection will leave in history."

Rostyslav Brenych, co-founder of Concept2048 and photographer, added: "NFT technology is unlocking incredible opportunities to bring art to the masses. We're delighted to break new ground at the intersection of art and digital technologies for a better future for our world."

Concept2048 has already gathered a massive audience on social media and had the first batch of NFTs sold out within hours of presales. The public sale of the collection is scheduled for January 24. The mint will be held on two blockchains, with 1,448 NFTs to be sold on Ethereum's OpenSea and 600 NFTs on TON's Ton Diamonds and Getgems marketplaces. Although the envoy seats in this project are limited, those interested can still acquire the Concept2048 NFTs by applying for whitelisted status on the project's website and through a Telegram bot . The whitelist has been joined by 3,700 users so far.

After the end of the public mint, users will also be able to trade their Metamorphoses NFTs on OpenSea, TON Diamonds and Getgems marketplaces.

For more information, visit: www.concept2048.com/nft-art

