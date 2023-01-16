MR. GATTI'S PIZZA CELEBRATES EXPANSION

Iconic restaurant brand experiencing explosive growth of popular family entertainment centers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based Mr. Gatti's Pizza gathered at the Hotel Drover in the historic stockyards for three days to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary and bi-annual convention. With over 300 in attendance, franchisees had the opportunity to network, collaborate, and celebrate the heritage and history of this great brand along with corporate team members and key vendors.

Mr. Gatti's Pizza is dominating the eatertainment category, showing signs of historic growth. More than 40 years ago, Mr. Gatti's pioneered combining outstanding dining with fun and creative gaming in our family entertainment centers. With new locations recently opened in Kingwood (Texas), Houston (Texas), Austin (Texas), Brenham (Texas), Weslaco (Texas), Uvalde (Texas), and Hutto (Texas), with 3 more stores slated to open this year, the current ownership group is dedicated to expanding the Mr. Gatti's brand. These locations are evidence of an extreme commitment by the current ownership group to expand the Mr. Gatti's brand. Having sold 23 locations in 2020 as COVID-19 ravaged the hospitality industry, Mr. Gatti's sold 25 units in 2021 and 24 units so far in 2022. "Opening new locations is an awesome opportunity to bring the Mr. Gatti's Pizza experience to an entirely new group of families" said Travis Smith, Vice President of Marketing for the Fort Worth-based chain.

With 130+ restaurants open and in development and locations in ten states, Mr. Gatti's Pizza continues to grab a bigger share of the franchise pie and further expand its national footprint. "Our ability to appeal to both parents and their children has amplified the brand's success. People are looking for family-forward places that offer more than just a dining room. They want excellent, consistent, high-quality food, which is part of the Mr. Gatti's 'Food First' commitment, coupled with a fun family experience" said Travis Smith, VP of Marketing at Mr. Gatti's Pizza. "Our approach of serving only high-quality, fresh food combined with wholesome state-of-the-art gaming serves as the foundation of our continued growth."

Mr. Gatti's, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr. Gatti's has become a household name in the markets we serve. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 130+ restaurants open and in development operating throughout Texas and the Southeastern U. S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.

