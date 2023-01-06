Jackpocket, #1 Lottery App in the US, Launches into Arizona

All Arizonans need is a few dollars, a dream, and a phone to play official, lottery game favorites with the secure and mobile-friendly Jackpocket App

PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the #1 lottery app in the U.S.*, today announced its launch in Arizona in partnership with Circle K, one of the largest convenience store brands in the U.S., as Mega Millions nears $1 billion.

Now, lottery lovers in Arizona can use Jackpocket to easily play well-known, exciting lottery game favorites, including Powerball, Mega Millions, The Pick, Fantasy 5, and Pick 3 all from the comfort of their own homes.

The mobile experience allows all Arizona players to conveniently order and view their tickets, check lottery results, receive prizes up to $599, and make payouts directly through the app. And when Arizonans win BIG, winning tickets can be picked up or securely delivered so players can claim their prizes from the Arizona Lottery.

"Circle K is proud to partner with Jackpocket to make this fun, user-friendly experience available to every player in Arizona," said Melissa Lessard, head of North American Marketing at Circle K, "We strive to make our customers' lives a little easier every day, and our partnership with Jackpocket aligns closely with this mission by making lottery more accessible, user-oriented and convenient."

As a third-party lottery courier service, Jackpocket aims to broaden access to the Arizona Lottery through a seamless, digital experience for a mobile-first demographic. Over 67 percent of Jackpocket players are between the ages of 18-45 years old.

Jackpocket players have won over $225 million in lottery prizes to date and 24 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more. Arizona is now the 15th state available for lottery play using the Jackpocket app.

"Circle K is known around the world for offering quality products and services and is one of the top lottery retailers in Arizona. Together, we are excited to offer long-time lottery enthusiasts and new players a more accessible and fun way to play their favorite lottery games," said Jackpocket CEO and Founder Peter Sullivan. "At Jackpocket, we are committed to innovating the digital gaming space in a safe and meaningful manner to ensure player safety," continued Sullivan.

To celebrate, Jackpocket is offering Arizonans their first lottery ticket free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by downloading Jackpocket and entering the code HEYAZ at checkout.

As the number one lottery app in the U.S., Jackpocket dedicates itself to player safety by offering various consumer protections such as daily deposit and spending limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. What's more, Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gaming certification from the Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program at the NCPG.

*According to data from AppFollow. Must be 21 or older to order or redeem tickets. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of the Arizona Lottery. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service. Gambling problem? Call 1.800.NEXT STEP (1-800-639-8783).

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Circle K

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard"). Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

