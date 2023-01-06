Grandin Road Invites Customers to LOVE YOUR HOME MORE™ with a Fresh Spring Collection of Furnishings and Decor

The Grandin Road Spring 2023 collection boasts foundational furniture for the whole home, together with the brand's much-loved seasonal accents and designs

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandin Road® (www.grandinroad.com), online retailer for seasonal home furnishings and decor, has unveiled its Spring 2023 Collection, offering customers endless reasons to LOVE YOUR HOME MORE with the new year and all the fresh possibilities it brings.

With its 2023 collection, Grandin Road is offering hundreds of new and exclusive home furnishings in lighter and brighter colors to make homes feel cozy and fresh. Notably, this year's assortment debuts a significantly expanded line of seating for kitchen, dining, living room, and home office. It includes stunning accent chairs, with the ultimate comfort of swivel chairs and recliners, and more options in bar and counter stools than ever before. Additionally, the retailer is offering unique wall decor, plush rugs, lifelike wreaths and faux spring greenery, and more.

"Our customers look forward to spring as an opportunity to refresh, relax, and recharge," said Kristy Jones, vice president of merchandising at Grandin Road. "Our assortment of home furnishings was designed with that in mind. This spring, we're inviting our customers to love your home more with our expanded collection of home furniture and decorations. We're thrilled to give Grandin Road customers the opportunity to bring even more joy into their lives and their homes."

Along with its largest-ever collection for spring, the team at Grandin Road has created resources and inspiration for styling the home in even more ways to love, including ideas for pairing foundational furniture with seasonal decor. With the ultimate comfort in mind, it is easier than ever to bring inspirational looks to life and transform home this spring.

About Grandin Road: A resource since 2003 for helping you LOVE YOUR HOME MORE™, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal décor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value, and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate® and Garnet Hill®.

