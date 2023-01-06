G Mining Ventures Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TSXV:GMIN

BROSSARD, QC, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada. When made final or effective, this filing will allow the Corporation and/or selling security holders to make offerings of common shares (including by way of an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws), preferred shares, subscription receipts, warrants, debt securities, units or any combination thereof for up to a maximum amount of C$500 million during the 25-month period over which the base shelf prospectus is effective.

The Corporation has filed this preliminary base shelf prospectus in order to have greater financial flexibility going forward but has no immediate plans to issue any securities under it at this time, and may never proceed with any such issuance. Should the Corporation and/or selling security holders decide to offer securities during the 25-month effective period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation:

A. those related to the prospectus offering, such as:

(i) the filing of the final base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement in connection therewith;

(ii) the issuance of a receipt from the applicable securities regulatory authorities for the final base shelf prospectus;

(iii) the potential distribution of securities by the Corporation and/or selling security holders;

(iv) the amount of securities that may be distributed; and

(v) the use of proceeds under the base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement filed in connection therewith;

B. and, more generally, the contents of the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the Corporation will file the final base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement in connection therewith, (ii) the Corporation will obtain a receipt from the applicable securities regulatory authorities for the final base shelf prospectus; (iii) the Corporation or any shareholder will distribute securities under the prospectus, (iv) the Corporation will bring the Tocantinzinho Project into commercial production, or (v) the Corporation will use the Tocantinzinho Project as the flagship asset to grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated June 3, 2022, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

