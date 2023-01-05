CooperSurgical® Announces More than 11,000 Families Have Enrolled in Newborn Possibilities Program®

Program provides free access to qualifying families in need

TRUMBULL, Conn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical, a global leader in fertility and women's health, today shared that more than 11,000 families have enrolled in the Newborn Possibilities Program® through their Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) brand. Through the Newborn Possibilities Program, CBR offers free cord blood and tissue processing and five years of storage for families with a qualifying medical need.

"CBR is the largest family newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children," said Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "Part of the reason CBR is the number one choice of expecting parents and most recommended by OB/GYNs is because we offer access to families that may benefit from newborn stem cells the most."

There are two ways to qualify for the Newborn Possibilities Program: a family can either have a newborn with a full sibling or biological parent who has been diagnosed with a disease or disorder currently treatable with stem cells or a baby that is identified during pregnancy or at birth as having a health condition that may benefit from experimental stem cell use. In either of these cases, CBR offers free cord blood and tissue processing and five years of storage to those families.

"Cord blood and cord tissue contain a multitude of stem cells. These cells are so powerful, they have the natural ability to turn into other types of cells and can also be used to regenerate and repair damaged cells with healthy ones," stated Dr. Jaime M. Shamonki, VP of Clinical Strategy and Market Development. "In fact, 85% of the cord blood used by CBR families was for regenerative medicine purposes. For these families, having access to stem cells can be life changing."

To learn more about CBR and the Newborn Possibilities Program, please visit www.cordblood.com.

About CBR by CooperSurgical

Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) the largest family newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. Founded in 1994, CBR is the #1 choice of expecting parents and OB/GYNs. The company has released over 700 samples intended for use in transplant medicine and regulated investigational regenerative medicine applications. CBR is here to help expand the possibilities of what newborn stem cell therapies can do for families, and give parents the confidence to Bank on CBR™. More information can be found at cordblood.com.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies, and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of roughly 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

