eLeapPower Integrated Inverter System Launches at Scale with Chery Automobile

Smart Technology Eliminates On-Board Charging Systems – Improves Range, Reduces Charge Time, Saves Money

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eLeapPower, a Canadian technology company supporting the global growth of electric vehicles with innovative e-drive and charging solutions, announced today that its new integrated inverter system will be used by Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. in China to help power its best-selling line of fully-electric commercial vans starting in 2023.

eLeapPower's Integrated Inverter System addresses key barriers to mass commercialization electric vehicles including insufficient range, high cost, and lack of robust charging networks. eLeapPower's technology will enable Chery's electric commercial vans to reduce battery charge time and vehicle weight while increasing range.

"Our Integrated Inverter eliminates the need for a heavy and expensive onboard charger and leverages the powerful winding and magnetics inherent in the motors of electric vehicles to manage the AC to DC power conversion to the battery," said Tony Han, eLeapPower founder and CTO. "This delivers a quicker charge than traditional systems today, and improved vehicle range for city driving."

The patented architecture is an 800V system, which uses readily available 400V components. The Integrated Inverter also enables charging directly from renewable power sources and DC microgrids opening the path to truly green EVs. It also offers built-in redundancy features as well as fully integrated, bidirectional charging for both AC and DC.

"eLeapPower's Integrated Inverter is compatible with nearly every motor, battery, electric vehicle and existing charging infrastructure," said Russell Pullan, eLeapPower CEO. "We're starting with vans because the integration is simple, and the total cost of ownership is a critical buying decision for fleet owners. Using our Integrated Inverter results in significant savings in cost, weight and space."

Designed to be a cost-effective, scalable, drop-in solution, eLeapPower's Integrated Inverter uses components readily available, enabling EV manufacturers to simplify their propulsion system and significantly reduce weight, maximize space, and save production costs. It can charge from both 400V and 800V chargers and transfer power from the vehicle back to the grid, a feature that will help shape society's future energy infrastructure.

Partnership Growth

eLeapPower is also collaborating with India-based Pinnacle Mobility Solutions to integrate its technology into electric transit buses. Pinnacle owns electric bus manufacturer EKA, producer of the E9, India's first indigenously developed electric bus.

Plans include building prototypes of eLeapPower's Integrated Inverter to be integrated into the powertrains of Pinnacle's electric buses, implementing eLeapPower's bidirectional charging capability and facilitating the charging of electric buses from renewable energy sources and fleet vehicle depot microgrids.

Other partnerships include collaborations with HASCO Automotive Systems Co. focused on product testing and manufacturing, and Linamar Corp. focused on supply chain, purchasing and design for manufacturing support to help facilitate the production of eLeapPower technology.

About eLeapPower

eLeapPower is a Canadian startup growth-stage technology company that is supporting the global growth of electric vehicles with innovative eDrive, electric propulsion technologies and power conversion solutions. It has developed a suite of over 50 patented technologies to provide advantages for driving and charging performance.

eLeapPower works closely with research institutes, utilities, logistics companies and Tier1 automotive parts suppliers to electrify commercial fleets and passenger vehicles. These initiatives will enable the company to establish its brand and add technologies to its Integrated Inverter platform, leading to new strategic partnerships within the automotive sector. It is eLeapPower's goal to make electric vehicles more accessible and accelerate the adoption of EVs for commercial use, helping drive us to a low-carbon economy. For more information, visit www.eLeapPower.com.

