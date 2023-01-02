BioArctic moves to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will move to the Large Cap listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

"The move to the Large Cap on Nasdaq Stockholm is an important milestone in BioArctic's development," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO at BioArctic. "We will enter 2023 with the momentum of this honor, and look forward to another year with several key milestones for our company and for our community of patients and stakeholders."

BioArctic's current market capital is close to of SEK 24 billion and the share has risen over 128% during 2022, with several important development milestones being reached.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

