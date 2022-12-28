Hilb Group Acquires Agency in Southeast Region, Grows Commercial Property and Casualty Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired an agency with specialties in commercial property and casualty (P&C) and personal lines business in the Southeast region. The transaction became effective December 1, 2022.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 24 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

