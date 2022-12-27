Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property owners must pay the Second Installment of their Cook County property taxes by Friday, December 30, 2022, to avoid late charges imposed by state law.

"The most efficient way to pay is online," said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. "You can download your bill online and get a receipt after you pay. We've collected nearly $2 billion in Second Installment property tax payments online."

Payments made at cookcountytreasurer.com before 11:59 p.m. on December 30 will be recorded as on time.

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

You can also pay your property tax bill:

At any Chase Bank location

From a checking or savings account at more than 200 participating community banks

By mail with a U.S. postmark no later than December 30, 2022

At the Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago, Illinois 60602

For those who cannot pay the full amount due, partial payments are accepted. Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by Illinois law.

