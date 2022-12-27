InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory for Truck Beds (CSK-312)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to stabilize and contain tools, work materials, groceries or other items within a pickup truck bed," said an inventor, from Easley, S.C., "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE STORAGE. My design eliminates the hassle and damage associated with loose items sliding or rolling around inside the truck bed."

The invention provides an effective way to compartmentalize the bed space of a truck. In doing so, it ensures that items are separated and contained. As a result, it prevents items from sliding around, spilling or making noises while driving. It also increases organization and convenience. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck owners, tradesmen, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

