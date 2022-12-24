Media Statement: Duke Energy curtailing energy load in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the extreme cold temperatures and subsequent demand for power around much of the nation, electricity supplies are very tight.

As a result, Duke Energy Carolinas (DEC) and Duke Energy Progress (DEP), like a number of other utilities, have urged customers to conserve their usage and in some cases, the company is implementing load shedding steps that include interruptions in service.

This is necessary to extend available power generation and help maintain operations until additional power is available.

These outages are temporary and rotated among customers and will continue until additional electricity is available and normal operation of the power grid resumes.

The company expects load shedding to continue until at least 8:30 or 9 a.m. today, Dec. 24. Load shed rotates in 15–30-minute blocks though that timing may vary.

Duke Energy deeply appreciates our customers' patience and understanding as we work through this extreme weather event and we're doing everything possible to keep the power on for as many people as possible as conditions improve.

Duke Energy crews continue to work to repair remaining outages from Friday's wind storm and will return to normal operations from these temporary outages for all customers as soon as possible.

