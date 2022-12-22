OBSERVE, INC. APPOINTS QI JIN AS PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING & PRODUCTS

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Observe, Inc., the SaaS observability Company, announced that Qi Jin , formerly Head of Engineering for Payments & Connect at Stripe, has joined Observe, Inc. as President of Engineering & Products.

Observe, Inc. secures $70M in new funding, 3X increase in customers, 5X increase in active users, announces latest #product updates, and launches a new observability course. (PRNewswire)

"This is one of the most critical positions at Observe – we wanted someone who was collaborative, technical, had observability domain expertise and had experienced the next phase of growth." said Jeremy Burton , CEO of Observe, "Qi ticked all the boxes for us. He's scaled engineering teams through torrid growth at Stripe and has deep expertise working with data not only at Stripe but also at Google and IBM DB2."

For most of his career, Qi Jin has worked at companies managing large volumes of data, spending his formative years in the data warehousing industry with Redbrick and DB2 at IBM. From there, Qi moved to Google where he spent over seven years working in resource management and, ultimately, the Google Knowledge Graph – which is a highly curated graph database that contains many billions of concepts and facts about people, places, and things. This understanding enables Google search to connect user queries and documents to their underlying meanings.

Most recently, Qi worked at Stripe, where he led a team of over one thousand people, responsible for the Payment and Connect products, which include payment, money storage and movement platforms, fund flows, experiences, and financial network integrations. Qi grew Stripe's core payment teams from eighty to one thousand people in four years, while also running weekly incident reviews to determine the root cause of the most critical incidents.

"For many years I've worked with data – from the early years of my career working on the DB2 Data Warehouse to Google's Knowledge Graph. As I transitioned from Google to Stripe, I continued to play the role of "CIO" – or, "Chief Incident Officer" for my team. I was always on the front line for critical incidents because we simply couldn't fail billions of users, and millions of businesses.", said Qi Jin, President of Engineering & Products at Observe, Inc. "The engineering team at Observe is amazing, and the idea of putting all machine data in a Data Lake, and then relating it to provide context and tracking changes over time so that the root cause of incidents can be quickly established is very exciting."

Qi grew up in Nanjing, China, and later moved to the US to attend graduate school. He now lives in the Bay Area with his wife and son, who are both software engineers.

Background

Observe, Inc., was founded in 2017 by Sutter Hill Ventures and recruited a world-class founding team with deep experience dealing with vast quantities of data. Jacob Leverich joined the team from Splunk, Jonathan Trevor from Wavefront, Jon Watte from Roblox, and Philip Unterbrunner from Snowflake – via Facebook. More recently, Observe began building out its executive team through Jeremy Burton, who joined as CEO in 2018 from Dell Technologies, and Keith Butler, who joined as CRO from Perfecto in 2020.

Observe is focused on a new segment of the market called "observability," which promises to supplant the $20B+ market for log analytics, infrastructure monitoring, and application performance management.

Observe is currently offering users free trials, please go to http://www.observeinc.com to register.

Interact with Observe Online:

LinkedIn and Twitter Connect with Observe on and

Company Blog Read more about Observe on our

https://ObserveInc.com/Careers We are hiring! For job opportunities, go to:

About Observe

Observe is the SaaS observability company that has long believed that almost all businesses are data-rich but information poor. Observe's vision is to turn the world's business data into information.

CONTACT: Knox Lively, knox@observeinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Observe, Inc.