ZENVIA announces agreement with SenseData to extend payments

Amounts due at the end 2023 were diluted over two years

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) (the "Company"), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced the successful renegotiation of its remaining payments linked to the SenseData acquisition.

Shay Chor, Zenvia's CFO, stated: "With this agreement with SenseData, we close the year with all earn out payments extended, positively impacting our funding gap and significantly reducing payments until the end of 2023. This allows us to focus on our profitability path and improving the company's capital structure while maximizing cashflow."

The payment of R$23.7 million, due at the end of December 2022, was reduced to R$18.0 million, with the remaining amount to be paid in 12 fixed installments over 2023, and subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs. Also, for 2023, the total amount of remaining payments will continue to be related to the achievements of gross profit targets, as defined in the original agreement. Zenvia agreed to pay a fixed amount of R$20 million in December 2023, with the remaining amount to be paid in 24 instalments, subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs. SenseData´s founding partners will continue to manage the company as per the original agreement, until the end of 2023.

With the conclusion of this transaction, the total earnout for the acquisition of Sirena, D1, Movidesk and SenseData to be paid until the end of 2023 was reduced from estimated BRL 444 million to BRL 81 million, with the balance to be paid in installments until the end of 2026.

Contacts

Investor Relations Caio Figueiredo Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – Grayling Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – lucia.domville@grayling.com Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX SaaS platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control. Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

