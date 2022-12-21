PickUp USA Basketball Expanding in Detroit

Basketball Gym Franchise Opening in Rochester, MI

DETROIT, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com), the largest basketball gym chain in the country, has announced several new locations recently, with the latest one coming to Rochester, MI. The Rochester location will be the second PickUp USA gym in the greater Detroit market, joining the location in Madison Heights, MI.

PickUp USA opened their first location in 2012 just outside of Los Angeles. Their original gym offered adult PickUp basketball. They differentiated themselves from other basketball gyms by providing an organization structure and referees for the PickUp games.

Since then, the concept has expanded nationwide. PickUp USA gyms still have officiated PickUp basketball games, but the brand now has a full suite of basketball-related services for youth and adults including youth basketball training, youth basketball development leagues, adult basketball tournaments, and full weight rooms.

The Rochester PickUp USA franchise is owned by Carey Charleston and his business partner, Orlando Lane. In an interview with Charleston and Lane, the partners discussed their experience as franchise owners with PickUp USA as well as their vision for their club.

"The corporate side of the franchise is phenomenal," says Charleston. "They help with the site selection, the financing, the late-night phone calls, the early morning phone calls, being able to guide us in the right direction when we ran into roadblocks, being able to have someone help you over the top, that's what locked us in to be a part of this family."

The Rochester facility will be one of the larger PickUp USAs in the country at over 22,000 square feet. Lane talked about what makes their facility special. "You're going to notice the vibe in general. The different things you can do inside the gym is just phenomenal. You're never going to want to leave."

Gary Mazakian, PickUp USA's Vice President of Franchise Development, started working with Charleston in 2021. "I knew we had someone special with Carey," says Mazakian. "He's a hustler. His work ethic, basketball background, and passion for what we do, made it clear early on that he was going to be an amazing franchise partner. What he's built in Rochester validates that."

PickUp USA's Rochester gym is pre-selling memberships currently and is set to open in early 2023. More information can be found at (www.pickupusafitness.com)

View original content:

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness