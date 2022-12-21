LIFT Aesthetics, A Luxurious Napa Med Spa, Joins Advanced MedAesthetic Partners' Coast To Coast Family

LIFT Aesthetics Positions Itself To Make Confidence Look Good On Even More Clients With AMP's Growth Platform

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) announces the addition of LIFT Aesthetics to the industry's leading support and growth platform. This outstanding business accompanies the accelerating number of practices partnering with AMP.

"AMP is proud to welcome LIFT Aesthetics into the family," shares Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "I've successfully worked with Dr. Jonathan Sykes for years, and have followed him and Dr. Meaghan Noud's incredible practice with a simple patient philosophy, delivering individual amplified well-being through confidence from the inside out. The AMP platform and experts will help LIFT Aesthetics reach more patients, building market share while bolstering revenue and profit."

AMP focuses on genuine practice partnerships by selecting the highest quality clinicians to deliver an unparalleled level of care. The AMP model empowers practices to generate faster growth while staying true to the respective brand, by leveraging proven strategies that ensure success.

"The future begins today", shares Dr. Jonathan Sykes . "We are excited to join AMP and work with the talented team they have assembled to continue enhancing the natural beauty of all our patients."

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

