ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover, to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ZyVersa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class product candidates to address significant unmet medical needs of patients with inflammatory and renal diseases

Lead anti-inflammatory product candidate, inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100, blocks initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation that is pathogenic in a multitude of inflammatory diseases

Lead renal product candidate, phase 2a-ready VAR 200, mediates removal of excess intracellular lipids that contribute to kidney damage leading to end-stage renal disease

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA; "ZyVersa"), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held on January 9 - 12, 2023.

"ZyVersa has just achieved a key milestone of becoming a public company, trading on Nasdaq under ticker "ZVSA," stated Mr. Glover. "We are excited about our potential to build stockholder value as we advance IND-enabling initiatives for our differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100, and the clinical program for our cholesterol efflux mediator (VAR 200) for renal disease," continued Mr. Glover.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a face-to-face or virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference's BIO One-on-One Partnering System Click Here.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is Wall Street's premier investor conference focused exclusively on companies defining the healthcare industry. It is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA)

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop product candidates that address high unmet medical needs in the areas of renal and inflammatory diseases. ZyVersa's development pipeline includes phase 2a ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. ZyVersa believes VAR 200 has potential to treat other glomerular diseases, including Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. ZyVersa's development pipeline also includes IC 100, a novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor being developed to treat a multitude of inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc ("ZyVersa") uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa's expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa's planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa's preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa's plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa's product candidates; ZyVersa's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa's estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

